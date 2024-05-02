NY v. Trump trial to resume with gag order proceedings after judge fines Trump $9k

The Supreme Court is weighing whether to grant former President Trump presidential immunity in the case brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

SCOTUS has the power to grant Trump immunity from criminal conviction on the basis that he formerly served as president, meaning he would be safe from prosecution in the ongoing election interference case.

The high court heard oral arguments for the Trump case in late April, reviewing the question: "Whether and if so to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office?"

It is unknown at this time how the court will rule on the issue, as the nine judges consider questions about potential implications for future presidents.

"If an incumbent who loses a very close, hotly contested election, knows that a real possibility after leaving office is not that the president is going to be able to go off into a peaceful retirement, but that the president may be criminally prosecuted by a bitter political opponent, will that not lead us into a cycle that destabilizes the functioning of our country as a democracy?" Justice Samuel Alito asked.

SCOTUS is not expected to issue a ruling until May or June.