'No leadership': Resurfaced post comes back to haunt Biden after anti-Israel protests sweep the nation

Anti-Israel protests have brought colleges across the country to a standstill in recent weeks

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Hogan Gidley on anti-Israel protests: The time for words is over Video

Hogan Gidley on anti-Israel protests: The time for words is over

The Story panelists Hogan Gidley and David Carlucci discuss the Biden administrations handling of nationwide campus protests.

A 2020 social media post by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden blaming then-President Trump for violence in the United States is drawing renewed criticism after violence has erupted on college campuses nationwide stemming from anti-Israel protests.

"Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch," Biden posted on Twitter, now known as X, in August 2020. "Under his leadership. During his presidency."

Social media users have looked back on that post in recent days, given the increased violence and arrests being made as anti-Israel activists have caused chaos on over a dozen college campuses in recent weeks. 

"It's now the year 2024, three full years into Joe Biden's presidency and Jewish students are being blocked from their college campuses, and being told to stay home and remote learn," conservative political commentator Stephen Miller recently posted on X.

BIDEN ADMIN ACCUSES ISRAELI MILITARY OF HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN STUNNING CONDEMNATION

Biden Columbia

Protester breaks window at Columbia University. President Biden's past social media posts are resurfacing as anti-Israel protests are causing chaos across the country. (Getty Images)

"Is this the soul of the nation healed?"

"Joe Biden has looked the other way as Democrat foot soldiers hijack universities across America," Fox News Contributor Lisa Boothe told Fox News Digital. "He's more concerned about winning votes in Dearborn, Michigan, than condemning the 20-year-olds cheering for intifada."

Former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer told Fox News Digital that Biden "would be well served by reading his old tweets and taking action."

"There are antisemitic uprisings on campuses across the country, and all Joe Biden can do is passively sit there and hope they go away," Fleischer said. "He’s shown no leadership, despite this being far worse than the two-day Unite the Right protest in Charlottesville."

MICHAEL MOORE WARNS BIDEN TO 'PULL THE PLUG' ON ISRAEL AID OR RISK LOSING ELECTION

Hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stage a demonstration outside of NYU’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan

NYPD officers perform mass arrests of anti-Israel agitators as they stage a demonstration outside of NYU’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan, New York on Monday, April 22, 2024. The protesters staged a tent encampment in front of the school as they demanded a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

David Avella, chairman of GOPAC and a veteran Republican strategist, told Fox News Digital that polling shows Americans feel less safe after three years of Biden.

"Gallup reported more than 75% of Americans believe there's more crime in the country than there was in 2022," Avella said. 

"Whether Biden’s statements condemning violence are hollow have less impact on his reelection then the fact that Americans feel less safe. Forty percent of Americans said they were afraid to walk alone at night within a mile of their home," Avella continued. "The last time we were at this level was 1993. In the next election, President Clinton was at 46% approval and Republicans gained 54 seats in the House of Representatives, and gained eight seats in the Senate.  President Biden is at 39% approval and Americans are watching violence occur every day."

Joe Biden talking at podium, making a fist

President Biden speaks at Abbotts Creek Community Center during an event to promote his economic agenda in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Jan. 18, 2024. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Conservatives on social media have recently resurfaced other posts from Biden during the summer of 2020, including a post where he said, "Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?"

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive a response.

"President Biden respects the right to free expression, but protests must be peaceful and lawful," White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement on Tuesday. "Forcibly taking over buildings is not peaceful — it is wrong. And hate speech and hate symbols have no place in America."

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

