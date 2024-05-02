Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump slams 'radical left lunatics' creating chaos on college campuses nationwide

Trump praised law enforcement for their efforts to end anti-Israel agitators' encampments

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Trump: The enthusiasm’s never been better

Former President Trump discusses the inflation affecting many Americans before day 10 of his N.Y. trial.

Former President Trump slammed the anti-Israel "radical left lunatics" creating chaos at colleges nationwide, highlighting that the antisemitism on campuses is promoted by the left, not conservatives. 

"This is a movement from the left. These are radical left lunatics, and they've got to be stopped now because it's going to go on and on. And it's going to get worse, and worse," Trump said Thursday morning outside of a Manhattan courtroom where he is standing trial

"And, you know, they take over countries, and we're not letting them take over the USA. We're not letting the radical left morons take over this country." 

Student agitators have infiltrated college campuses nationwide in recent weeks, including radicals on Columbia University’s campus taking over the campus’ Hamilton Hall building, while schools such as UCLA, Harvard and Yale are working to clear student encampments where protesters demand their elite schools completely divest from Israel. 

LIVE UPDATES: NY V. TRUMP TRIAL TO RESUME WITH GAG ORDER PROCEEDINGS AFTER JUDGE FINES TRUMP $9K

Donald Trump in blue tie, dark coat speaking to media

Former President Trump speaks to the media as he leaves Manhattan Criminal Court on April 22, 2024, in New York City. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images)

The protests are associated with groups tied to far-left organizations backed by dark money and liberal mega-donor George Soros, Fox News Digital previously reported. Namely, the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) has had a large presence amid the protests on Columbia University’s campus, as well as on the campuses of UCLA, Tufts and the University of Texas at Austin. 

In his remarks Thursday, Trump praised law enforcement officers in New York City and Los Angeles for working to clear encampments and Columbia's Hamilton Hall, and make arrests amid the chaos. 

man holds Palestinian flag atop Columbia's Hamilton Hall

An anti-Israel demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag on the rooftop of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in New York, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

NY V TRUMP TO RESUME WITH GAG ORDER HEARING AFTER TRUMP FINED $9K, THREATENED WITH JAIL TIME 

"I'm so proud of the New York's finest… I know so many of them. They're incredible. They did a good job at Columbia and likewise in Los Angeles. They did a really good job at UCLA. It was very much embedded," Trump continued.  

"And just so you understand, this is the radical left. This is a movement from the left, not from the right. The right is not your problem. Despite what law enforcement likes to say, the FBI director said that he worries about the right."

JUDGE FINES TRUMP THOUSANDS OVER VIOLATING GAG ORDER, WARNS 'INCARCERATORY PUNISHMENT' COULD BE NEXT

NYPD officers lined up against building at Columbia campus

NYPD officers line up outside Columbia University, Monday, April 29, 2024. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

The NY v. Trump case focuses on Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paying former pornographic actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 to allegedly quiet her claims of an alleged extramarital affair she had with the then-real estate tycoon in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Donald Trump in red tie, white shirt, navy coat waving

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to Manhattan Criminal Court, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization reimbursed Cohen and fraudulently logged the payments as legal expenses. Prosecutors are working to prove that Trump falsified records with the intent to commit or conceal a second crime, which is a felony, in violation of a New York law called "conspiracy to promote or prevent election."

