Satanists not welcome in schools but 'welcome to go to hell' says state superintendent

Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters took a dig at The Satanic Temple (TST) on Wednesday after the organization said they would place ministers in public schools if Senate Bill (SB) 36 becomes law.

"In Oklahoma, we have conservative values. President Joe Biden and the National Education Association want Christianity out of the classroom and are advocating for our kids to have zero morality and faith," Walters told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Let me be crystal clear: Satanists are not welcome in Oklahoma schools, but they are welcome to go to hell," the Republican superintendent said.

Walters' comments come as Oklahoma's House passed SB 36, which would allow volunteer chaplains in schools. If it becomes law, it would permit volunteer chaplains in public schools but require districts to conduct background checks, barring those with a criminal history, including sex offenders or felons. Chaplains can also be dismissed for child abuse, negligence or moral misconduct.

TST is already preparing to deploy its "ministers" in public schools if it becomes law, the organization said in a statement.

"While we would prefer states to invest in professional counselors over unlicensed religious support for students, we are prepared to adapt to these legislative conditions," Rachel Chambliss, TST’s executive director, said. "We are committed to offering compassionate guidance to students who come to us so that we can help make positive changes in their lives by listening to their needs and providing support."

If the bill passes in the Senate, it would take effect on Nov. 1. TST also recently challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate on religious freedom after the governor singled out satanists by saying they were not allowed to participate in a new chaplain program, similar to Oklahoma's, signed into law last month.

"Some have said that if you do a school chaplain program, that, somehow, you're going to have satanists running around in all our schools. We're not playing those games in Florida," DeSantis said . "That is not a religion. That is not qualified to be able to participate in this. So, we're going to be using common sense when it comes to this. You don't have to worry about it."

TST threatened to sue the state if any of its members were banned from serving as chaplains in the program.

Co-founder of the group, Lucien Greaves, previously told Fox News Digital the legislation indicates DeSantis is unaware of how the law works and unaware that the bill he signed into law "does in fact allow Satanic chaplains in schools."

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.