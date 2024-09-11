Fox News Politics: Top 5 Clashes of the Debate

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

-House GOP plan to avert shutdown on life support

-Viewers believe Harris bested Trump in 2024 debate

-Elon Musk needles Taylor Swift over Harris endorsement

'I'm Talking Now!'

The presidential debate on Tuesday between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump saw a number of testy moments between the two candidates.

The debate, which was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was the first and possibly only debate between Harris and Trump. The Harris campaign quickly said "Harris is ready for a second debate," but Trump said on Wednesday morning during a "Fox and Friends" interview that he "won the debate" and is "less inclined to" do another debate with Harris.

Here are some of the top clashes of the night ….Read more

White House

'SINCE WHEN': Harris surprises social media by saying she's a gun owner …Read more

Capitol Hill

OUT OF IT: Top Dem ripped for 'sleeping' as mothers testify on daughters' horrific murders …Read more

NO IRAN DEAL: House GOP majority would block Iran peace deal efforts under Harris: Stefanik …Read more

'NO VOTE TODAY': House GOP plan to avert government shutdown on life support as Johnson delays vote …Read more

Tales from the Trail

'LAUGHABLY UNEVEN': Political analyst rips ABC's 'failure' to press Harris on flip-flops …Read more

'FLAWLESS': MSNBC host goes wild for Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris …Read more

NEW NUMBERS: Harris leads in state Trump is aiming to flip: poll …Read more

VOTER VERDICT: Fox News voter panel says Harris won debate …Read more

34 TO 1: Trump-Vance have done significantly more interviews than Harris-Walz …Read more

'YOU'VE LOST': Liberal pundits, reporters pile on Trump complaints about debate moderators …Read more

‘FELL INTO THE TRAP’: Body language expert weighs in on high stakes Trump Harris debate …Read more

WIN FOR HARRIS: Viewers believe Harris defeated Trump in debate, according to poll …Read more

'THEY'RE EATING THE DOGS': Voters react to Trump's claim about migrants in Ohio …Read more

'ONLY REALISTIC OPTION': Jewish Democrat explains why he is now voting for Donald Trump …Read more

FACT CHECK: Harris denied supporting defund the police movement but old X post tells different story …Read more

'ALREADY DECIDED': Mike Rogers addresses abortion stance amid Slotkin attacks …Read more

'PRO-KAMALA ACTIVISTS': GOP Trump allies claim victory, pan moderators after tense 2024 debate …Read more

Across America

TOP SECRET SPYING: CCP-linked machinery in use at top secret U.S. lab: Oversight …Read more

'NO USE RESPONDING': Kirby says 'no use responding' to vet concerns on botched Afghan withdrawal in accidental reply all email …Read more

SPRINGFIELD SPENDING: Ohio governor approves millions in aid, additional cops for town seeing migrant surge …Read more

'NO JUSTIFIABLE REASON': Google CEO subpoena demanded over Trump assassination attempt search results …Read more

'SHUT UP': Joy Behar unloads on Chris Christie for refusing to endorse Harris …Read more

'YOU WIN': Elon Musk needles Taylor Swift after Harris endorsement …Read more

'BEAT DOWN': ABC's Jimmy Kimmel brings on anti-Trump guests for post-debate interviews …Read more

DOGS OF 9/11: Certified canines and their handlers were assigned various responsibilities at Ground Zero amid relief efforts …Read more

COP OUT: Investigator sidelined in high-profile murder trial over text messages in Karen Read case …Read more

FOILED PLOT: Pakistani who planned death of US politicians, potentially Trump, charged with terrorism …Read more

'FIERY DEBATE': International media reacts to Trump-Harris debate …Read more

‘READY FOR COMBAT’: Kim Jong Un promises to 'strengthen' North Korean 'nuclear force' …Read more

