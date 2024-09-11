Elon Musk needles Taylor Swift after Harris endorsement: ‘I will give you a child and guard your cats'

Billionaire Elon Musk poked fun at pop star Taylor Swift in a post on X, a social media platform that he owns, on Wednesday.

"Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," Musk wrote.

Musk made his post after Swift made a viral endorsement of Vice President Harris for president on her Instagram account. Swift signed her post, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady."

Swift's endorsement of Harris came after former President Trump and Harris participated in a debate on Tuesday night hosted by ABC News.

Swift said on Instagram that she will be supporting Harris because "she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!" Swift wrote to her 283 million followers. "I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

Swift's reference to cat ladies was a swipe at comments made by Trump's running mate JD Vance, who said during a 2021 interview: "We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Musk has 12 children with different women over the past three decades, according to CBS News.

