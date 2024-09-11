ABC's Jimmy Kimmel brings on anti-Trump guests for post-debate show

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel had prominent anti-Trump figures Jane Fonda and George Conway as guests on Tuesday night following the debate hosted by his network between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump.

"That was just the beatdown of the sort that I don't think I've ever seen in a presidential debate or any debate," said Conway, a lawyer and co-founder of the left-wing Lincoln Project, arguing that Harris soundly beat Trump in the ABC News Presidential Debate on Tuesday night.

Kimmel gleefully said he thought Trump had lost as well.

Conway and Fonda are both outspoken supporters of Harris' campaign. Before President Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race, Fonda campaigned directly on behalf of Biden at multiple events.

Both Conway and Fonda spoke about the presidential race in interviews with Kimmel.

"It was bad," Conway, an outspoken critic of Trump, said of the former president's debate performance. "She was perfect, pitch perfect. Everything from the moment she walked on stage and basically went right up to him."

Fonda ripped into Trump as bad on the climate in her interview.

"We cannot afford to lose four more years to the climate crisis. The orange man represents 'drill baby, drill' and it's really serious, guys. It's not rhetoric. It's true. It's happening," Fonda said.

Kimmel is a staunch Democratic Party supporter who, like late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, has often turned his show into a friendly spot for top Democrats. He and Colbert helped with lavish party fundraisers when Biden still led the ticket earlier this year.

Kimmel's network took heat from conservatives on Tuesday night for the tenor of the questions posed to Trump and Harris, with critics complaining they were biased in Harris' favor. Moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis repeatedly fact-checked Trump in real time while not doing so to Harris, although her supporters said this was because she stuck more to the truth.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

A Trump spokesperson referred Fox News Digital to a campaign statement on his Truth Social account praising his "masterful debate performance, prosecuting Kamala Harris’ abysmal record of failure that has hurt Americans for the last 4 years."

