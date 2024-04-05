Fox News Politics: Too much democracy

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

An internal memo showing panic within the Democratic Party over its "nonpartisan" voter registration efforts potentially helping former President Trump is drawing criticism from those who say the registration efforts were a "partisan scam" from the start.

Democrats across the country have become increasingly concerned over the amount of support Trump is pulling from usually reliable demographics and donors have been bickering over an internal memo casting doubt on whether the party should continue using nonprofits to register unregistered voters over fears it could help Trump, the Washington Post reported this week.

"Indeed, if we were to blindly register nonvoters and get them on the rolls, we would be distinctly aiding Trump’s quest for a personal dictatorship," the memo explained, casting doubt on the longstanding voter registration push that typically has resulted in favorable results for Democrats in previous elections.

HANDOUT TAKE 2: Biden to defy Supreme Court in second attempt at sweeping student loan handout

KEY DEMANDS: Baltimore Bridge collapse: House Freedom Caucus demands limits on federal funding

SETTING THE STAGE: House GOP Ukraine skeptics draw battle lines ahead of funding fight

APRIL SHOWERS: Billionaire donors pour cash into Trump campaign coffers: 'fundraising juggernaut'

NOT SO FAST: RFK disavows campaign email calling Jan. 6 protesters 'activists' stripped of 'constitutional liberties'

FLIP TO RED?: Daughter of this blue bastion's last Republican senator shatters state Republican fundraising record

KEY GROUP: Latino voters may make or break the presidential election in swing states like Nevada

'REALLY BUGS ME': 'The Rock' explains why he's not endorsing Biden this time, how he feels about 'woke culture'

CHECKS AND BALANCES: Poll finds Americans' support for checks and balances depends on who is in office

'REAL THREAT': Democratic strategist boasts party fought to undermine 'dangerous' third-party threat to Biden

'TEXAS IS GROUND ZERO': Texas Gov. Abbott travels to sanctuary city to say he won't stop bussing in illegal immigrants

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Caught on camera: Crowds of illegal immigrants cut razor wire, rush into Texas

'PARTISAN SCAM': Democrats ripped for admitting 'quiet part out loud' after panic about key strategy helping Trump

'HORRIFIC MANAGER': 'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary shreds AOC over her district looking like a 'Third World country'

