Caught on camera: Crowd of illegal immigrants cut razor wire, rush across border into Texas

Stunning new video from the southern border shows crowds of migrants cutting razor wire set up in Texas and rushing through in an effort to get into the United States — with some getting caught in the wire and others being pushed back by Texas forces.

The video taken this week in Ciudad Juárez in Mexico, which borders with El Paso, Texas, shows migrants set up ahead of the concertina wire set up by Texas. After it is cut, the crowd surges through a gap in the wire.

In another video, one minor can be seen caught up in the wire and screaming in pain before he is set free by an accompanying adult.

At one point, the Texas forces intervene and push the migrants back.

"Back the f*** up, get the f*** off of here, back the f*** up," the soldier yells at them. "Get the hell out of here."

At one point, the rattle of a taser can be heard, but the location is unclear. The migrants can be heard yelling at the guards in response.

The video comes as part of an ongoing situation along the border where Texas, as part of Operation Lone Star, has set up razor wire and other barriers along the border in an effort to curb the historic amounts of illegal migration that have hit it since 2021.

The razor wire has become a point of contention between Texas and the Biden administration. Texas sued the administration after federal officials cut the wire in order to be able to apprehend migrants who were technically already in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Texas seized Shelby Park, a key staging ground in Eagle Pass, and Border Patrol said they had been denied access to the area.

The administration has since sued Texas over an anti-illegal immigration bill that would allow local police to arrest illegal immigrants and would allow judges to order them deported. The Biden administration says that Texas’ actions interfere with federal enforcement, while Texas says it needs to act in the face of inaction over the border crisis from the federal government.

As that standoff continues, there have been a number of rushing incidents in Eagle Pass, including one last month in which a large group broke through the razor wire. Texas authorities have since charged hundreds with rioting charges and some others with assault and criminal trespass.

CBP increased patrols in the area after the incident on March 21 and stressed that those involved face removal.

"There are consequences to crossing the border illegally, and CBP continues to enforce United States immigration laws. Individuals and families without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. are subject to removal and are subject to a minimum five-year bar on reapplying for admission and potential criminal prosecution if they subsequently re-enter without authorization. No one should believe the lies of smugglers; individuals and families without a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed," they said.

For his part, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is continuing to call attention to his ongoing efforts to secure the Texas portion of the border. "WIRE IT SHUT," the Republican posted earlier this week on X, captioning a video showing more wire being installed in El Paso.