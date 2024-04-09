Fox News Politics: Pro-life punt

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- Lone Star Republican urges New York law enforcement to come to Texas

- McConnell brands himself a ‘Reagan Republican’ in pursuing Ukrainian aid

- Child sex predators could face the death penalty under proposed bill

Trump steps back from abortion

Former President Trump disappointed the strongest pro-life voices on the right with his Monday statement that abortion restrictions should be left up to the states. Trump's former vice president, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, both strongly disagreed with the presumptive GOP nominee's stance.

But despite declining to commit to supporting a 15-week federal abortion ban, pro-life activists still appear to view Trump as their best bet in November.

"The reality of a stark choice between President Biden who supports abortion: any number, any reason, up until birth, all paid for by the taxpayer and President Trump: who gave us three Constitutionalist justices, 220 lower court judges, appointees who support life and the overturn of Roe v. Wade has my endorsement and support in November for President," said Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America (CWA), who said she "favors federal limits on abortion."

Trump told Fox News' Howard Kurtz that the states should decide what limits (if any) to place on abortion — but he also did not deny reports suggesting that he would consider protecting life after 16-weeks of pregnancy.

COURT RULES: Arizona Supreme Court upholds abortion ban …Read more

White House

'BLIND EYE': NPR editor blasts outlet's coverage of Hunter Biden, Russiagate …Read more

REFUSING TO BEND: Special Counsel Jack Smith urges Supreme Court to reject Trump immunity claims …Read more

Capitol Hill

LEGACY-BUILDING: McConnell brands himself 'Reagan Republican' as he hinges legacy on Ukraine aid …Read more

BLINK AND MISS IT: Why Mayorkas's impeachment may be over in a flash …Read more

'CAN'T REHABILITATE A PREDATOR': Child sex offenders could face death penalty, life in prison under new bill …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

MITCH'S MONEY: McConnell-aligned groups shatter election year fundraising record in pursuit of Senate majority …Read more

Across America

'ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK': Lone Star rep urges NY's finest to flee anti-cop pols, head to Texas …Read more

TRUMP DENIED: Appeals court judge says no to former president's request to delay hush money trial …Read more

'CENSORSHIP': Major library association worries banning sexually explicit books for children harms LGBTQ people …Read more

'FORGET THE BORDER': Maryland Dem claims border crisis is a GOP 'talking point,' calls for more immigration …Read more

A BRIDGE TOO FAR: Dems mum as group calls for renaming 'racist' river crossing …Read more

LIST OF DEMANDS: Anti-Israel protesters at Hillary Clinton's alma mater called for her to use 'power and influence' …Read more

'DIDN'T CHARGE ENOUGH': Billionaire who helped Trump with $175M bond speaks out: report …Read more

'PRONOUN RITUALS': Conservative groups sue Colorado Democrats for allegedly violating First Amendment …Read more

GREAT COVID COVER-UP: Shocking truth about Wuhan coronavirus research and 15 federal agencies …Read more

APOLITICAL CHURCH: Vatican document shows 'how stupid it is' to think of Christianity as 'left' or 'right': Bishop Barron …Read more

