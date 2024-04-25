Fox News Politics: Oh, the immunity

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
What's happening?
-Fauci to testify for first time since retirement
-New poll reveals insight on abortion views as 2024 looms
-Trump attorney clashes with Supreme Court Justice over coup question
After a marathon debate over whether former President Trump should be granted presidential immunity for crimes alleged by Special Counsel Jack Smith, legal experts tell Fox News Digital that most of the Supreme Court justices appear concerned with how the ruling will impact the future functioning of the executive branch.
The Supreme Court heard arguments for nearly three hours Thursday the issue of presidential immunity, which could set a precedent for whether former presidents have "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution.
Justice Samuel Alito asked whether this could set off a cycle of retributive prosecutions for presidents, and whether future chief executives would have to fear "bitter political opponents" would throw them in jail after a close election.
White House
FISTICUFFS: Secret Service agent on VP Harris' detail removed from assignment after physical fight while on duty …Read more
FIRED UP: Biden cracks down on power plants that fuel nation's grid …Read more
Capitol Hill
RETURNING TO THE SCENE: Ilhan Omar and daughter visit Columbia anti-Israel encampment — one week after daughter's arrest ...Read more
RETURN OF THE FAUCH: Former top infectious disease doc to testify publicly for first time since retirement …Read more
'WHY SO QUIET?': Bernie Sanders called out by Jewish Democrat on antisemitism amid vote against Israel aid …Read more
TIDAL WAVE: Dems pounce on Johnson after Columbia speech condemning anti-Israel protests …Read more
'POLITICAL PROSECUTION': House GOP says Bragg 'allowed political motivations' to 'infect' prosecution of Trump …Read more
Tales from the Campaign Trail
RECORD HIGH: New poll reveals how voters' views on abortion have changed as Dems seek to make issue a central 2024 theme …Read more
'DISGUSTING INSULT': Religious org hits out at Biden for making sign of the cross at abortion rally …Read more
'MAKING A MISTAKE': Wisconsin GOP Senate candidate says Republicans should be doing more on health care …Read more
SOCIAL MEDIA SWIPE: Trump has this reaction to former AG Bill Barr's endorsement …Read more
'AMAZING SHOW OF AFFECTION': Trump greets supporters, union workers at NYC construction site …Read more
'GOOD CHANCE': Trump says he could win liberal stronghold, slams 'Bidenomics' …Read more
LACKING CONFIDENCE: Majority of voters doubt Biden's physical, mental capabilities, Trump's ethics: poll …Read more
Across America
'MOST CONSEQUENTIAL': Pennsylvania legislators ask Supreme Court to let them challenge Biden's election EO …Read more
SQUAD VS. 'SQUAD': NYPD responds to AOC, says officers 'have to teach' anti-Israel mobs the 'consequences of their actions' …Read more
'SURE SOUNDS BAD': Trump attorney clashes with SCOTUS justice over hypothetical 'coup' question …Read more
MOTION REJECTED: Federal judge rejects Trump request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case, says he must pay $83.3 million …Read more
PAW-SITIVE ENERGY: New plan would train shelter dogs as therapy animals for border agents …Read more
HORROR CRIME: Illegal immigrant charged with child sex crimes, home invasion …Read more
FAKERS: Arizona alleged ‘fake electors’ who backed Trump in 2020 indicted by grand jury …Read more
