Trump taunts former AG Bill Barr even after endorsement for president

Former President Donald Trump had some fun on social media at the expense of a former member of his administration — even after a presidential endorsement.

Trump took a swipe at former Attorney General William Barr on Thursday, following Barr's endorsement of Trump for president earlier this month.

"Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him 'Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy,'". Trump wrote via his proprietary social media service, Truth Social.

"Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word 'Lethargic' from my statement," he added. "Thank you Bill. MAGA2024!"

Earlier this month, Barr slammed New York prosecutors for the "obviously political" Trump hush money case , calling it an "abomination" as jury selection continues in the landmark trial.

Barr, who led the Department of Justice under former President Donald Trump, argued the case signals what the real threat to democracy is in his opinion — the "excesses of the progressive left."

"This case is an abomination," Barr said during "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday. "It's obviously political. Seven years after he pays hush money to try to come up with this case. It's also, as you say, it's not only far-fetched… they're trying to predicate it on a federal crime which wasn't prosecuted."

During the interview, Barr was directly asked if he would be voting for Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

"I’ve said all along, given two bad choices, I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country," said Barr.

"And in my mind, I will vote the Republican ticket. Trump may be playing Russian roulette, but a continuation of the Biden administration is national suicide in my opinion."

Barr previously withheld his support from Trump during the primary season, expressing a desire for Republicans to pick a different candidate.

