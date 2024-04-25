Most voters doubt Biden’s physical, mental fitness to be president, Trump’s ability to act ethically: poll

Most American voters have little confidence that President Biden possesses the physical and mental fitness required to serve another term in the White House, while a similar majority is concerned that former President Trump would not act ethically if elected, according to a new poll.

The Pew Research Center survey released on Wednesday shows that most American voters do not appear happy with a Biden-Trump rematch just six months ahead of the presidential election.

The survey shows that roughly 15% of voters are extremely or very confident that Biden has the physical fitness needed to do the job of president, with 20% being somewhat confident and approximately 65% of respondents saying they have little or no confidence.

Just 21% are extremely or very confident in Biden’s mental fitness to act as president, according to the survey, with 16% somewhat confident, and 62% having little or no confidence.

Trump garnered more confidence from respondents regarding both physical and mental fitness, with roughly 36% saying they are extremely or very confident he is physically fit for office, 24% somewhat confident, and 40% with little or no confidence. As far as being mentally fit, 38% were extremely or very confident in the former president, 14% were somewhat confident, and 48% had little or no confidence.

Biden continued a streak of public gaffes on Wednesday, when he appeared to read a script instruction off a teleprompter during remarks at a trade union conference in Washington, D.C.

"Imagine what we could do next. Four more years, pause," he said before laughing as the audience began chanting, "Four more years."

Just one day earlier, Biden was mocked for inadvertently claiming that he could not be trusted over former President Trump.

"I don’t know why we’re surprised by Trump. How many times does he have to prove we can't be trusted?" Biden said.

More voters favored Biden when it came to his ability to act ethically in office, with 34% being extremely confident compared to 26% for Trump. About 59% said they have little or no confidence that the former president can act ethically if elected.

Despite this broad criticism of both Biden and Trump, the survey found that the presidential race remains a virtual tie, with 49% of registered voters favoring or leaning toward voting for Trump, while 48% support or lean toward Biden.

Trump is currently standing trial in New York City for allegedly falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 campaign. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Trump also faces separate state and federal charges of alleged election interference, and federal charges for allegedly retaining classified documents.

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.