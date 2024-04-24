New poll reveals how voters' views on abortion have changed as Dems seek to make issue a central 2024 theme

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday revealed information about Americans' views on abortion that could surprise voters as the November election draws nearer.

The poll comes as Democrats seek to make abortion a central issue this election year, hoping it will drive turnout across the country in their favor as they seek to win control of the House of Representatives and hold the Senate and the White House.

According to the poll, a record number of Americans (66%) now support legal abortion in some or all cases, the highest level of support ever recorded by the poll in its two-decade history. A plurality of 34% said abortion should be legal in all cases, while 32% said it should be legal in most cases.

‘SQUAD’ MEMBER SURVIVES CHALLENGE FROM CENTRIST DEMOCRAT AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL RHETORIC THREATENED RE-ELECTION

At the same time, support for abortion to be illegal in all cases is at a record low of 5%, while 22% said it should be illegal in most cases.

Strong majorities of 89% and 85% believe abortion should be legal when the life of the mother is in danger and when the pregnancy is caused by rape or incest, respectively.

Democrats have made the issue of abortion a central theme in their campaigns across the country this election year, including warning that Republican control of Congress, in tandem with another four years in the White House for former President Donald Trump, would mean a nationwide ban.

COLUMBIA ALUM OBAMA SILENT AS JEWISH FACULTY, STUDENTS FACE ANTISEMITIC HARASSMENT ON CAMPUS

In what appeared to be an effort to alleviate fears of electoral reprisal, Trump said earlier this month that rather than any national legislation, the issue of abortion should be decided by the states.

He posted a video on Truth Social explicitly affirming his support for in vitro fertilization and emphasizing his support for states determining their own laws for abortion so long as there are exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.

"The states will determine by vote, or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land — in this case, the law of the state," Trump said. "Many states will be different. Many states will have a different number of weeks… at the end of the day, it is all about the will of the people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His statement drew flak from some pro-life groups, including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, whose president Marjorie Dannenfelser said she was "deeply disappointed" by the announcement, arguing it was a victory for Democrats.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.