Donald Trump

Trump greets supporters, union workers at NYC construction site: 'Amazing show of affection'

Trump thanked union workers, others for 'show of support' ahead of court proceedings

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Former President Trump spoke with hundreds of New York City construction workers and union members.

Former President Donald Trump stopped by a construction site in New York City to thank them for their support amid his ongoing trial.

The former president's caravan pulled up to meet the hundreds of fans and union workers seeking autographs and selfies on Thursday morning.

Trump told reporters on the scene that he appreciated the "amazing show of affection" ahead of his appearance in Manhattan court and a key U.S. Supreme Court hearing on presidential immunity in Washington.

"We have a big case today – this judge wouldn’t allow me to go, but we have a big case today at the Supreme Court on presidential immunity," Trump said to the press.

TRUMP SAYS NY JUDGE MERCHAN 'THINKS HE IS ABOVE THE SUPREME COURT' AFTER BARRING HIM FROM IMMUNITY ARGUMENTS

Former President Donald Trump pumps his first in NYC

Former President Donald Trump pumps his first at cheering union workers at the construction site of the new J.P. Morgan Chase building on April 25, 2024, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"A president has to have immunity," he added. "If you don't have immunity, you just have a ceremonial president."

Trump also took the opportunity to jab at President Biden, accusing the president of purposefully allowing the nation's border to be overrun.

NIKKI HALEY WINS 150K VOTES IN PA REPUBLICAN PRIMARY DESPITE DROPPING OUT

Donald Trump New York

Former President Donald Trump steps out of the SUV caravan transporting him to the court house to greet supporters in New York City. (Fox News )

"You could close the borders with one phone call," the presumptive GOP presidential nominee said. "Close up the borders, Joe. Our country is going to hell."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.

For prosecutors to secure a criminal conviction, they must convince the jury that Trump committed the crime of falsifying business records in "furtherance of another crime."

Trump visits NYC construction site

Former President Donald Trump greets union workers at the construction site of the new J.P. Morgan Chase building on April 25, 2024, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

New York prosecutor Joshua Steinglass on Tuesday said the other crime was a violation of a New York law called "conspiracy to promote or prevent election."

Prosecutors will try to prove that the alleged conspiracy was to conceal a conspiracy to unlawfully promote his candidacy.

