Trump greets supporters, union workers at NYC construction site: 'Amazing show of affection'

Former President Donald Trump stopped by a construction site in New York City to thank them for their support amid his ongoing trial.

The former president's caravan pulled up to meet the hundreds of fans and union workers seeking autographs and selfies on Thursday morning.

Trump told reporters on the scene that he appreciated the "amazing show of affection" ahead of his appearance in Manhattan court and a key U.S. Supreme Court hearing on presidential immunity in Washington.

"We have a big case today – this judge wouldn’t allow me to go, but we have a big case today at the Supreme Court on presidential immunity," Trump said to the press.

"A president has to have immunity," he added. "If you don't have immunity, you just have a ceremonial president."

Trump also took the opportunity to jab at President Biden, accusing the president of purposefully allowing the nation's border to be overrun.

"You could close the borders with one phone call," the presumptive GOP presidential nominee said. "Close up the borders, Joe. Our country is going to hell."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.

For prosecutors to secure a criminal conviction, they must convince the jury that Trump committed the crime of falsifying business records in "furtherance of another crime."

New York prosecutor Joshua Steinglass on Tuesday said the other crime was a violation of a New York law called "conspiracy to promote or prevent election."

Prosecutors will try to prove that the alleged conspiracy was to conceal a conspiracy to unlawfully promote his candidacy.