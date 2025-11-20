Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump not invited to Dick Cheney funeral

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Climate deadlines collide with politics as Dem-led states chase Big Oil in court but spare local refiners

-NYC mayor-elect Mamdani says he’ll work with Trump ‘to make life more affordable’ despite policy clashes

-Trump labels 6 Democrats who told troops to refuse unlawful orders 'traitors' who should be arrested

Trump not invited to Dick Cheney funeral

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were not invited to the funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney, Fox News has confirmed.

Cheney's funeral is scheduled for mid-morning on Thursday at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. It is traditional for sitting U.S. presidents to attend funerals for past presidents and vice presidents, but Trump has had a uniquely poor relationship with Cheney's family in recent years. News of the president's exclusion was first reported by Axios.

Cheney's daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., helped lead the House investigation into Trump's role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021…READ MORE.

Dick cheney in black suit jacket and red tie speaks from podium

Former Vice President Dick Cheney addresses workers at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One hundred and thirty million households are eligible to receive a tax rebate check under the $168 billion economic stimulus plan.   (Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

White House

MAJOR MOVE: Trump administration eyes sweeping federal power over AI, draft order shows

President Donald Trump at White House

President Donald Trump is seen in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

JOBS JAB: Jobs report revision flips Trump-era gain to loss — and it’s fueling bad poll numbers

NO RELATION: Zeldin, McCain hammer Crockett on Epstein donations claim

'POLITICS BE DAMNED': Vance says Trump admin has ‘great’ healthcare plan coming, wants to work with Dems: ‘Politics be damned’

Vice President JD Vance waves while standing on stage

Vice President JD Vance, left, arrives to speak with Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle, right, at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

PRICE TAG REVOLT: Survey says: Issue that helped Trump and Republicans in 2024 hurts them now

PEACE TREATY: Trump teases Musk at forum as once-frosty dynamic seems to take a turn

Wilmer Alexy Garcia-Manzanarez in custody

Wilmer Alexy Garcia-Manzanarez was removed from the U.S. on Nov. 3, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Department Homeland Security)

GAME OVER: ICE deports MS-13 gang leader who tried to 'game our immigration system' under Biden administration, DHS says

World Stage

THE LONG GAME: Trump touts trillion-dollar Saudi investment, but it will take years for cash to start flowing

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen smiling ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen before a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

ROUND FIVE: Dem lawmaker sets litmus test for party with 5th Trump impeachment effort

Al Green

U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Rep. Green held a news conference to discuss impeaching President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SKIPPING CENSURE: House Republican to move to expel Dem accused of stealing disaster relief money for campaign

SHOW YOUR WORK: Graham demands Democrats explain 'refuse illegal orders' message to troops

Senator Lindsey Graham during a press conference

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 20, 2024 in Washington, DC.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Across America 

TERROR ON WHEELS: Shapiro slams ICE, GOP over illegal immigrant terrorist trucker fiasco, says he's still in fed database

'RADICAL POLICIES': Byron Donalds' gubernatorial campaign to deploy trolling video trucks outside of Kamala Harris Miami event

Left: Rep. Byron Donalds; Right: Truck displaying video footage of Kamala Harris

Left: Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, March 27, 2025; Right: Byron Donalds gubernatorial campaign will deploy trucks playing a video to troll outside of former Vice President Kamala Harris' book tour event in Miami on Nov. 20, 2025 (Left: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Right: Friends of Byron Donalds PAC)

JUDICIAL SHOWDOWN: Reagan-appointed judge torches colleagues in Texas map fight, calls ruling ‘fiction,’ ‘judicial activism’

'DELIBERATELY CUT': Former aide to House rep accused of faking political attack

