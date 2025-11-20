Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump not invited to Dick Cheney funeral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Climate deadlines collide with politics as Dem-led states chase Big Oil in court but spare local refiners

-NYC mayor-elect Mamdani says he’ll work with Trump ‘to make life more affordable’ despite policy clashes

-Trump labels 6 Democrats who told troops to refuse unlawful orders 'traitors' who should be arrested

Trump not invited to Dick Cheney funeral

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were not invited to the funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney, Fox News has confirmed.

Cheney's funeral is scheduled for mid-morning on Thursday at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. It is traditional for sitting U.S. presidents to attend funerals for past presidents and vice presidents, but Trump has had a uniquely poor relationship with Cheney's family in recent years. News of the president's exclusion was first reported by Axios.

Cheney's daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., helped lead the House investigation into Trump's role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021…READ MORE.

White House

MAJOR MOVE: Trump administration eyes sweeping federal power over AI, draft order shows

JOBS JAB: Jobs report revision flips Trump-era gain to loss — and it’s fueling bad poll numbers

NO RELATION: Zeldin, McCain hammer Crockett on Epstein donations claim

'POLITICS BE DAMNED': Vance says Trump admin has ‘great’ healthcare plan coming, wants to work with Dems: ‘Politics be damned’

PRICE TAG REVOLT: Survey says: Issue that helped Trump and Republicans in 2024 hurts them now

PEACE TREATY: Trump teases Musk at forum as once-frosty dynamic seems to take a turn

GAME OVER: ICE deports MS-13 gang leader who tried to 'game our immigration system' under Biden administration, DHS says

World Stage

THE LONG GAME: Trump touts trillion-dollar Saudi investment, but it will take years for cash to start flowing

Capitol Hill

ROUND FIVE: Dem lawmaker sets litmus test for party with 5th Trump impeachment effort

SKIPPING CENSURE: House Republican to move to expel Dem accused of stealing disaster relief money for campaign

SHOW YOUR WORK: Graham demands Democrats explain 'refuse illegal orders' message to troops

Across America

TERROR ON WHEELS: Shapiro slams ICE, GOP over illegal immigrant terrorist trucker fiasco, says he's still in fed database

'RADICAL POLICIES': Byron Donalds' gubernatorial campaign to deploy trolling video trucks outside of Kamala Harris Miami event

JUDICIAL SHOWDOWN: Reagan-appointed judge torches colleagues in Texas map fight, calls ruling ‘fiction,’ ‘judicial activism’

'DELIBERATELY CUT': Former aide to House rep accused of faking political attack