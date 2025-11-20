Byron Donalds' gubernatorial campaign to deploy trolling video trucks outside of Kamala Harris Miami event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds' Florida gubernatorial campaign plans to deploy two trucks outside of former Vice President Kamala Harris' book tour stop in Miami on Thursday.

The trucks will roll a video that delivers the message, "Kamala Harris and radical Florida Democrats are for they/them. Byron Donalds is for you," Fox News Digital has learned.

Without naming them, the video also targets two Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls, showing a graphic that includes rainbow pride flags and images of Harris, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, a former House member who served in Congress as a Republican but who is running for governor as a Democrat.

Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential election, authored a book about her whirlwind campaign titled "107 Days."

HARRIS ONCE BOASTED OF ‘BEHIND THE SCENES’ WORK TO GET ‘EVERY’ TRANS INMATE ACCESS TO GENDER SURGERIES

Her event in Miami is scheduled to take place on Thursday night.

In 2019, she touted her support for transgender surgery for prisoners, claiming that when she had previously served as California attorney general, she "made sure that they changed the policy in the state of California so that every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access to the medical care that they desired and need."

The video that Donalds' campaign plans to air on the trucks outside the Miami event features snippets from her 2019 comments.

"Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s policies devastated families with crushing inflation, open borders, and a radical agenda that weakened our country. Now, Jerry Demings and David Jolly are fighting to bear the torch for the Democrats and their radical policies in Florida," chief strategist for Donalds' gubernatorial campaign Ryan Smith said in a statement.

SANCTUARY STATES NEED CRACKDOWN AS AMERICANS PAY PRICE FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKERS: GOP LAWMAKER

"Kamala Harris and Florida Democrats are for they/them," Smith added. "Byron Donalds is for you! As Governor, Byron Donalds will fight for common-sense policies to make life more affordable for every Floridian."

Donalds launched his gubernatorial bid earlier this year after President Donald Trump pledged his endorsement in a Truth Social post.

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!" Trump declared in the post.

FLORIDA LT GOV JAY COLLINS APPEARS TO TAKE SHOTS AT TRUMP-BACKED GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE BYRON DONALDS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, billionaire Elon Musk declared in a post on X that Donalds has his "full support."