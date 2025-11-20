Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Byron Donalds' gubernatorial campaign to deploy trolling video trucks outside of Kamala Harris Miami event

Former VP Harris has a book tour event scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida on Thursday night

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds' Florida gubernatorial campaign plans to deploy two trucks outside of former Vice President Kamala Harris' book tour stop in Miami on Thursday. 

The trucks will roll a video that delivers the message, "Kamala Harris and radical Florida Democrats are for they/them. Byron Donalds is for you," Fox News Digital has learned. 

Without naming them, the video also targets two Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls, showing a graphic that includes rainbow pride flags and images of Harris, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, a former House member who served in Congress as a Republican but who is running for governor as a Democrat.

Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential election, authored a book about her whirlwind campaign titled "107 Days." 

HARRIS ONCE BOASTED OF ‘BEHIND THE SCENES’ WORK TO GET ‘EVERY’ TRANS INMATE ACCESS TO GENDER SURGERIES

Left: Rep. Byron Donalds; Right: Truck displaying video footage of Kamala Harris

Left: Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Right: Byron Donalds gubernatorial campaign will deploy trucks playing a video to troll outside of former Vice President Kamala Harris' book tour event in Miami on Nov. 20, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Friends of Byron Donalds PAC)

Her event in Miami is scheduled to take place on Thursday night.

In 2019, she touted her support for transgender surgery for prisoners, claiming that when she had previously served as California attorney general, she "made sure that they changed the policy in the state of California so that every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access to the medical care that they desired and need."

The video that Donalds' campaign plans to air on the trucks outside the Miami event features snippets from her 2019 comments.

"Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s policies devastated families with crushing inflation, open borders, and a radical agenda that weakened our country. Now, Jerry Demings and David Jolly are fighting to bear the torch for the Democrats and their radical policies in Florida," chief strategist for Donalds' gubernatorial campaign Ryan Smith said in a statement.

SANCTUARY STATES NEED CRACKDOWN AS AMERICANS PAY PRICE FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKERS: GOP LAWMAKER

Truck displaying video targeting Kamala Harris and Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidates

Rep. Byron Donalds' gubernatorial campaign plans to deploy trucks outside of former Vice President Kamala Harris' Nov. 20, 2025, Miami book tour event (Friends of Byron Donalds PAC)

"Kamala Harris and Florida Democrats are for they/them," Smith added. "Byron Donalds is for you! As Governor, Byron Donalds will fight for common-sense policies to make life more affordable for every Floridian."

Donalds launched his gubernatorial bid earlier this year after President Donald Trump pledged his endorsement in a Truth Social post. 

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!" Trump declared in the post.

FLORIDA LT GOV JAY COLLINS APPEARS TO TAKE SHOTS AT TRUMP-BACKED GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE BYRON DONALDS

Kamala Harris and another individual displayed on a screen on the side of a truck

Rep. Byron Donalds' gubernatorial campaign plans to deploy trucks outside former Vice President Kamala Harris' Nov. 20, 2025, Miami book tour event (Friends of Byron Donalds PAC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, billionaire Elon Musk declared in a post on X that Donalds has his "full support."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue