©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Congress

Dem lawmaker sets litmus test for party with 5th Trump impeachment effort

Rep. Al Green says privileged status will force House consideration of impeachment articles within two legislative days

By Leo Briceno Fox News
'Here we go again': Trump ridicules House Democrat's impeachment attempt Video

'Here we go again': Trump ridicules House Democrat's impeachment attempt

President Donald Trump roasted a House Democrat as a 'lunatic' for attempting to impeach him during his 100-day rally in Michigan. 

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, announced that he would submit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Thursday morning, framing the vote as a sort of litmus test for his party on its opposition to the administration.

"There will be articles of impeachment filed before the Christmas break. This, I pledge," Green said. "We have to participate. This is a participatory democracy. The impeachment requires the hands and the guidance of all of us."

Rep. Al Green speaks at a news conference

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on July 23, 2025, in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He confirmed he would introduce the motion as privileged, a status that forces its consideration within two legislative days. The motion can be tabled before the impeachment itself comes to a vote.

Green also said he and other advocates would hold a peaceful protest at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.

The announcement of Green’s impeachment effort — his fifth set of filed articles — comes as the Democrat base in Congress has wrestled with how to effectively fight Trump.

Some in the more progressive wing of the party have spoken out against figures like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., over Senate Democrats’ failing to secure concessions out of a 43-day government shutdown. Even before the shutdown, other figures in the party, like Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, had called for new party leadership in Congress to more effectively put up resistance to Republican momentum in Congress.

Jeffries and Schumer at the White House

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., at the White House in Washington on Sept. 29, 2025. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

Dave Mytych, outreach lead at For Liberation and Resistance Everywhere (FLARE), called out congressional Democrat leadership by name on Thursday. He joined Green at the press conference.

"This is what the American people want. They want fighters that hold the line. Democrats, are you listening? Leader Schumer, are you listening? Leader Jeffries, are you listening?" Mytych said.

The House of Representatives has impeached Trump twice before — once in 2019 over abuse of power charges and again in 2021 for inciting an insurrection. In both cases, the U.S. Senate voted to dismiss the charges. 

When asked if he believed this most recent impeachment attempt would reflect poorly on Jeffries and Schumer if they failed to support the measure, Green dodged the question. He said that as many as 80 members have supported his efforts in the past.

green and trump split image

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed from the House chamber for disrupting Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress in March. (Reuters/AP)

"Here's my perspective. I believe in the Constitution," Green answered. "People who vote to table the articles are voting against impeachment."

Green did not expound on what specific counts of impeachment he would file.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

