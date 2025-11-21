Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump, Mamdani set for Oval Office face-off

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-New GOP bill targets funding to states with lenient bail policies

-Troops risk court-martial if they follow Democrats’ ‘illegal orders’ advice, former military lawyers warn

-Republicans get serious on housing crisis with high-profile conservative influencer to lead new initiative

Trump, Mamdani set to face-off in first Oval Office meeting — what’s on the table

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is gearing up to meet President Donald Trump at the White House Friday — fulfilling a promise he made to voters during his election night victory speech that he would work with anyone if it would benefit his constituents. 

While the president has been highly critical of Mamdani, he said Sunday he wants to see "everything work out well for New York" as both leaders zero in on a key issue for Americans: affordability.  

Mamdani, who ran on policies including rent freezes and city-run grocery stores to cut food prices, has vowed to use his face-to-face meeting with Trump to make a "case for New Yorkers" who are struggling to pay $2.90 in bus fees…READ MORE.

Composite image of President Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is slated to visit the White House Nov. 21, 2025, in his first meeting with President Donald Trump.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

White House

SECRETS EXPOSED: John Bolton’s trial still far off as judge grills DOJ over lengthy discovery process

John Bolton exits vehicle as he arrives at court.

Former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton, arrives for his arraignment at the Greenbelt Federal Courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland, Oct. 17, 2025.  (Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP)

DUCK AND DIP: Mamdani dodges question on socialism vote ahead of high-stakes meeting with Trump

WORD WARS: Trump flips Dems' 'affordability' script, turning buzzword into MAGA material as Mamdani visit looms

GREEN NEW SCAM: White House dubs Dem a scam victim after he fumes Rubio wouldn’t fund climate trip

Sheldon Whitehouse is seen.

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse speaks at a hearing. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

World Stage

PUTIN'S NIGHTMARE: Graham says Trump wants to 'move the bill' on Russia sanctions, but procedural hurdles await

ON YOUR DIME: Minnesota taxpayer dollars funneled to Al-Shabaab terror group, report alleges

Al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia

Islamist fighters loyal to Somalia's Al-Qaida inspired al-Shabaab group perform military drills at a village in Lower Shabelle region, some 25 km outside Mogadishu on Feb. 17, 2011.  (Abdurashid Abdulle/AFP via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

ON THE HOUSE: Johnson says he's 'open' to changing House censure rules after week of political drama

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks from the chamber to speak with reporters after the final vote to bring the longest government shutdown in history to an end, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

NO ACCESS GRANTED: House Republicans demand Trump admin deny Mamdani federal security clearance

RED LINE DRAWN: Dems vote with Republicans to condemn socialism in wake of Mamdani's mayoral victory

Across America 

ASSIST NOT RESIST: As ICE readies ‘Swamp Sweep,’ Mississippi pledges to aid — not block — federal crackdown

VATICAN ON ICE: JB Pritzker huddles with Chicago-born Pope at Vatican to rip ICE ops

Pope Leo and Pritzker at desk

Pope Leo XIV greets Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker at the Vatican, Vatican City. (Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS)

REALITY CHECK: Mamdani struggles to explain how he'll fund free buses

