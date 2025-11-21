Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump, Mamdani set for Oval Office face-off

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-New GOP bill targets funding to states with lenient bail policies

-Troops risk court-martial if they follow Democrats’ ‘illegal orders’ advice, former military lawyers warn

-Republicans get serious on housing crisis with high-profile conservative influencer to lead new initiative

Trump, Mamdani set to face-off in first Oval Office meeting — what’s on the table

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is gearing up to meet President Donald Trump at the White House Friday — fulfilling a promise he made to voters during his election night victory speech that he would work with anyone if it would benefit his constituents.

While the president has been highly critical of Mamdani, he said Sunday he wants to see "everything work out well for New York" as both leaders zero in on a key issue for Americans: affordability.

Mamdani, who ran on policies including rent freezes and city-run grocery stores to cut food prices, has vowed to use his face-to-face meeting with Trump to make a "case for New Yorkers" who are struggling to pay $2.90 in bus fees…READ MORE.

