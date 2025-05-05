Fox News Politics Newsletter: Self Deport, Get $1,000

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-REAL ID 'unnecessary in keeping us safe,' GOP lawmaker says as deadline looms

-Former Vice President Mike Pence honored by Kennedy family in receiving the JFK 'Profile in Courage Award'

-Senator warns of 'unconstitutional' judicial overreach ahead of SCOTUS showdown

One Grand Deal for Self-Deportation

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security will front the cost of commercial flights and provide a $1,000 stipend to illegal aliens who opt to self-deport from the United States in a move DHS says will save thousands of dollars.

The department says this will be 70% cheaper for American taxpayers, as it currently costs DHS, on average, over $17,000 to arrest, detain, and deport someone. DHS told Fox News that paying for aliens to remove themselves, even with the stipend, is anticipated to cost only around $4,500 on average.

The stipend would not be paid until it was verified that an individual self-deported. Aliens will use the CBP Home self-deportation app to access this assistance, and DHS expects self-removals, already in the thousands, to ramp up significantly with this announcement… READ MORE

White House

FREED PRISONER: Trump meets with American ballerina freed from Russian prison

'NOT ALLOWED': Trump shoots down rumors he will seek 3rd term: ‘Not something I’m looking to do’

DISORDER IN COURT: Trump questions judges who block deportations of 'criminals, including murderers'

'AUTHORITY TO REGULATE': Trump admin sues Colorado, Denver over 'sanctuary laws,' alleged interference in immigration enforcement

KEEPING TRUMP HONEST: Former VP Pence vows to be a 'voice against' Trump when president veers from 'conservative agenda'

'RAPIDLY': Trump fields question about his timeline for judicial nominations: 'We're putting 'em in rapidly'

TRUMP'S 16TH WEEK BACK: Trump's 16th week in office to include WH meeting with Canada, ongoing trade negotiations

World Stage

'SHE IS SO AFRAID': Trump says Mexican president is afraid of cartels after she rejected his offer to send US troops to Mexico

LAST CHANCE: Israel says Trump’s Middle East visit is the ‘window of opportunity’ for hostage deal

TOTAL CONTROL: Israel approves plan to capture all of Gaza, calls up tens of thousands of reserve troops: report

ACROSS THE ATLANTIC: Rwanda 'in discussions' with US to receive deported migrants: report

Capitol Hill

TRUMP CARD: GOP leaders find new major holiday deadline for Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' amid Medicaid, tax divisions

'BRUTAL' PREDICTION: Senate Democrats predicting very rough confirmation hearing for UN ambassador pick Mike Waltz

'LOSING THE BASE': Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene airs frustrations, warns that she represents a 'not happy' Republican base

'WHEELS ARE COMING OFF': GOP rep urges lawmakers to ‘right-size’ bloated bureaucracy, national debt

'FIRST THEY CAME': Democrat Hank Johnson draws Holocaust comparison while blasting deportations

Across America

'RACIAL DISPARITIES': DOJ opens probe after left-wing DA requires prosecutors to consider race in plea deals

'WE DELIVER ON THAT PROMISE': Texas Gov. Abbott signs $1 billion voucher program into law, capping off win for school choice advocates

BALLOTS CAST: REAL ID is about to go into effect. Here's how it may impact voting

LASTING LEGACY: Cornyn bringing bill to enshrine Trump EO renaming refuge after Jocelyn Nungaray into law

FIRST ON FOX: Red state school district hit with complaint to Trump admin alleging unlawful DEI practices

MAY 20 DEADLINE LOOMS: Deadline looms allowing left-wing court to select US attorney as state AGs urge confirmation of Trump pick