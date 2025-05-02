Expand / Collapse search
Texas

EXCLUSIVE: Cornyn bringing bill to enshrine Trump EO renaming refuge after Jocelyn Nungaray into law

2 illegal immigrants are charged with murdering, sexually assaulting 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray

Texas wildlife refuge renamed in honor of Jocelyn Nungaray Video

Texas wildlife refuge renamed in honor of Jocelyn Nungaray

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks at a ceremony renaming a Texas wildlife refuge for Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl who was killed in June 2024 by two alleged illegal immigrants affiliated with Tren de Aragua.

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is planning to introduce a bill that would enshrine into law President Donald Trump's executive order to rename a national park after a 12-year-old Houston girl allegedly killed by two illegal immigrants. 

The bill is being brought forward by Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, to make it more difficult for future administrations, Republican or Democrat, to change the name of the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge.

"Jocelyn Nungaray was taken from this world far too soon at the hands of brutal killers who were in the U.S. illegally due to President Biden’s open-border policies, and her legacy deserves to live on forever," Cornyn told Fox News Digital. "I am proud to lead this legislation alongside Congressman Babin to ensure President Trump’s renaming of this sanctuary to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge is made permanent."

JOCELYN NUNGARAY MURDER: HOUSTON PROSECUTORS SEEK ICE, CBP RECORDS ON ILLEGAL ACCUSED OF CHILD KILLING

Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge

The Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in Texas was renamed the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge in honor of the Houston girl allegedly killed by two illegal immigrants. (KRIV)

During his joint address to Congress in March, Trump announced the renaming of the 39,000-acre sanctuary, formerly known as the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, along the Texas Gulf Coast. 

In April, officials held a renaming ceremony for the park.

Jocelyn Nungaray pictured in a split image showing Biden and Trump

Former President Joe Biden, Jocelyn Nungaray, President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

"One thing I have learned about Jocelyn is that she loved animals so much. She loved nature. Across Galveston Bay, from where Jocelyn lived in Houston, you will find a magnificent national wildlife refuge, a pristine, peaceful, 34,000-acre sanctuary for all of God's creatures on the edge of the Gulf of America," Trump said during his address. 

The bill would codify the park's new name into law, making the process to change it more difficult. 

"The heartbreaking murder of Jocelyn Nungaray shook our community to its core, and it never should have happened," Babin said in a statement. "Today, we are introducing legislation to honor Jocelyn’s life and to send a clear message: securing our border and restoring the rule of law is not optional, it’s essential. President Trump’s leadership is making America safe again, and we are proud to stand with him to ensure that no family ever has to endure such a tragedy again."

"Honoring Jocelyn isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue — it’s an American issue," he added. 

ELYN NUNGARAY'S MOTHER REVEALS HORRIFIC TIMELINE OF DAUGHTER'S MURDER IN HEARING ON OPEN-BORDER CRIME

John Cornyn speaking

Cornyn's bill aims to make it more difficult for the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge's name to be changed. (Reuters)

"Ms. Nungaray loved animals and, given the close proximity of her hometown of Houston, it is fitting that the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge be renamed in her honor," the bill's text states. 

Cornyn said he learned of Nungaray's love of nature while getting to know her family.

Nungaray's killing, as well as others involving illegal immigrant suspects, became a flash point during the 2024 presidential election as Trump campaigned on a platform of deporting criminals in the U.S. illegally. Nungaray, who lived in Houston, was kidnapped, sexually assaulted before she was strangled to death and left dead under a bridge in June 2024 by Franklin Pena, 26, and Johan Martinez-Rangel, 22, Harris County prosecutors said. 

Jocelyn Nungaray murder suspects

Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, left, and Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel have been charged in the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston on June 17. (Harris County Jail)

Both men, alleged members of the bloodthirsty Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua who entered the United States illegally, face capital murder charges and the death penalty. 

