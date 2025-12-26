FBI Director Kash Patel announces permanent closure of Hoover headquarters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday that the agency has finalized plans to permanently close the J. Edgar Hoover building.

"After more than 20 years of failed attempts, we finalized a plan to permanently close the FBI’s Hoover headquarters and move the workforce into a safe, modern facility," Patel posted to X. "Working directly with President Trump and Congress, we accomplished what no one else could."

Officials have scrapped a nearly $5 billion plan for a new building that would not open until 2035, opting instead to relocate most FBI staff to the existing Reagan Building.

"This decision puts resources where they belong: defending the homeland, crushing violent crime, and protecting national security," Patel said. "It delivers better tools for today’s FBI workforce at a fraction of the cost. The Hoover Building will be shut down permanently."

