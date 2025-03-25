Fox News Politics Newsletter: Pardons from Trump

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-HUD joins forces with DHS to ensure federal housing resources go to US citizens, not illegal immigrants

-Top Dem used same app in Atlantic scandal to set up contact with Steele dossier author

-Trump admin cuts additional $1M in federal funding for 'transgender animal' experiments

Pardons from Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Hunter Biden's former business associate, Devon Archer.

"Many people have asked me to do this. They think he was treated very unfairly. And I looked at the records, studied the records, and he was a victim of a crime, as far as I'm concerned. So we're going to undo that. … Congratulations, Devon," Trump said on Tuesday ahead of signing the pardoning.

Archer was a business associate of former first son Hunter Biden at Burisma Holdings. Archer was convicted in 2018 of defrauding a Native American tribe in a scheme that involved the issuance and sale of fraudulent tribal bonds.

White House

'PERSONAL DIGNITY': A second judge rules against Trump's removal of transgender troops

FULL FORCE: Staffing reductions at Education Department haven’t hit FAFSA office amid Trump cuts, agency says

HHS REORGINIZATION: Trump administration to shutter HHS’ long Covid office

'NO IMPACT AT ALL': Trump reveals who was behind Signal text chain leak

LOCK THEM UP?': 'The View' hosts gleeful over Trump officials' texting debacle, suggest some should face jail time

'CURIOUS TO ME': Rosie O'Donnell questions validity of Trump's 2024 election win, wants Musk's influence 'investigated'

World Stage

MISSING CHILDREN: State Dept says data on Ukrainian orphans is 'secure' despite concerns it was lost following Trump funding cut

'HAMAS' PROPAGANDA ARM': Israeli hostage families sue Mahmoud Khalil, ‘Hamas propaganda arm’ at Columbia University campus

Capitol Hill

SENATE SPARS OVER TEXT CHAIN LEAK: CIA Director Ratcliffe hits back on Dem senator's group chat allegations: 'I didn't say any of those things'

CROCKETT CRACKDOWN: Jasmine Crockett hit with House censure threat for mocking paraplegic Texas governor as 'hot wheels'

TESLA TANTRUM: Democrat decries FBI task force to crackdown on Tesla attacks: 'Political weaponization of the DOJ'

'UNDERMINE OUR WORKERS': GOP senator threatens 'real consequences' if universities hire illegal immigrants

'FUTILE EXERCISE': House GOP push to impeach judges blocking Trump fizzles out

THE LOUDEST SILENCE: Dems who railed against domestic terrorism still silent as Trump floats 20-year jail sentence for Tesla vandals

'BOILING POINT': Progressive grassroots group says liberal base at ‘boiling point’ over Democratic strategy to oppose Trump

Across America

PAGING PAM: CT ballot fraud saga leads GOP to alert Bondi as 150 charges lodged, Dem reforms ‘miss the mark'

'FREE PALESTINE!': Anti-Israel protesters interrupt Huckabee hearing, attack Trump nominee's faith

COLLEGE TRY: Teachers union sues Trump administration over $400M cuts to Columbia University

BUYER BEWARE: Illegal immigrant in Texas who purchased thousands of rounds for Mexican drug cartel gets 5 years in prison

FRAUD FINDERS: Nevada investigates more than 300 potential voter fraud cases from 2024 election