Progressive grassroots group says liberal base at ‘boiling point’ over Democratic strategy to oppose Trump

One of the left's largest grassroots organizations is fed up with how Democratic Party lawmakers are responding to President Donald Trump’s agenda.

MoveOn, a progressive advocacy group and political action committee that boasts millions of members throughout the country, sent a memo to Democratic members of Congress last week, telling them their liberal base is at a "boiling point" and that they need a unified opposition plan to stop Trump.

"Yes, our members' frustrations are at a boiling point," MoveOn Civic Action Executive Director Rahna Epting wrote in the Friday memo.

The organization’s memo comes as Democratic Party members are divided over how to handle the Trump administration. This division has recently manifested in calls for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to step down from his leadership role after he voted for a Republican-approved government spending bill earlier this month.

Epting’s memo stressed the "dangers" of Trump’s governance, declaring, "Nothing about this moment is normal. I do not need to tell you the dangers President Trump, his administration, and unelected billionaire Elon Musk pose to our society. It is no exaggeration to say that lives will be destroyed due to their destruction – cuts to Medicaid, Social Security, cancer research funding, USAID programs for children and families, and much more."

As the statement continued, it suggested that the party is being too passive about the current threat, stating, "From our vantage point, now is not the time to ‘play dead.’ There is no way to defeat President Trump and win back the confidence of the American people if we cede ground."

"It’s imperative for us to draw an undeniably sharp contrast that we aren’t only fighting against the worst of Trump’s policies but for a government that works for the people, not corrupt billionaires," Epting added.

Epting’s memo also comes as the Democratic Party is suffering some of its worst polling in decades. According to national polls from CNN and NBC News published earlier this month, just 29% and 27% of respondents, respectively, say they view the party favorably. These represent the lowest approval numbers for the party surveyed by those outlets since the early '90s.

The MoveOn executive spelled out in bold what the party should do in order to shore up its base’s support, stating, "A bold and unified Democratic opposition with a plan to fix a broken economy and a corrupt system is the best path forward to bring together the coalition we need to stop President Trump."

Epting laid out steps for success, telling the party to "to throw some punches, sound the alarm" in the court of public opinion, to "stop exclusively using old tactics in unprecedented times," to talk about how Musk and Trump are "directly impacting people’s lives and livelihoods," and to "elevate new members of Congress and showcase fresh voices within the party."

Fox News Digital reached out to Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for comment, but did not immediately receive responses.