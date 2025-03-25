Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigrant in Texas who purchased thousands of rounds for Mexican drug cartel gets 5 years in prison

Charbel Garza Macias was found with 4,800 rounds of ammunition during a July 2024 traffic stop in a Texas border city, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Alien Enemies Act is a 'great tool' to eradicate foreign terrorist organizations off US soil, expert says Video

Alien Enemies Act is a 'great tool' to eradicate foreign terrorist organizations off US soil, expert says

Retired ICE field director John Fabbricatore weighs in on the first arrest since President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, what it means for law enforcement and the resistance to the crackdown.

An illegal immigrant living in a Texas border city was hired to purchase thousands of rounds of ammunition for the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) in Mexico, the Justice Department said Tuesday. 

Charbel Garza Macias pleaded guilty on Oct. 8, 2024, to illegally possessing ammunition after he was found with 4,8000 rounds during a traffic stop. 

He was sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison. He is expected to be deported upon serving his time, authorities said. 

FEDS LIKELY EYEING ‘COVER-UPS’ TO BUST MEXICAN CARTELS ALONG BORDER: FORMER DEA AGENT

HSI Police vest with Special Agent Badge

Homeland Security Investigations, along with the Laredo Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, investigated the case. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

"This defendant’s goal was to get this ammunition to Mexico and, if he had succeeded, would have contributed to the cartels’ ongoing campaign of brutality," said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. "Those who work to arm, supply, fund or otherwise aid these organizations take notice; you are going to be found and prosecuted."

On July 16, 2024, Homeland Security Investigations, along with the Laredo Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, set up surveillance in a Laredo parking lot, which sits across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico

MEXICAN IMMIGRATION ACTIVIST WHO HID IN COLORADO CHURCH FOR YEARS TO AVOID DEPORTATION ARRESTED BY ICE

Laredo Port of Entry on map

The Laredo Port of Entry at the World Trade Bridge between South Texas and Mexico. An illegal immigrant in Laredo was sentenced to more than five years in prison for purchasing ammunition for a Mexican drug cartel, the Justice Department said. (Google Earth)

Macias attempted to elude law enforcement as they followed him after departing the parking lot, federal prosecutors said. 

During a traffic stop, authorities found 4,800 rounds of .223/5.56 caliber ammunition in the vehicle. At the time, Macias admitted that he was hired by the CDN to buy 20,000 rounds to be smuggled into Mexico. 

'El Gato' cartel boss faces trial over 2013 murder Video

Authorities noted that he didn't have a license to export ammunition or firearms and knew it was illegal to smuggle ammunition into Mexico.

In exchange for smuggling the ammunition, Macias expected to be paid $600 per transaction, the Laredo Morning Times reported, citing a federal affidavit. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.