Fox News Politics Newsletter: Mitch Bows Out

-Key Republican governor applauds Trump's frenetic pace, says DOGE needed to 'right size' Washington

-Disputed DOD nominee is 'best person' to implement Trump and Hegseth agenda, key conservative group says

-Trump approval rating hits 47%, as Americans name his 'single most significant' move so far

McConnell Announces Retirement

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will not run for re-election in 2026 and will instead retire, the longtime senator announced Thursday.

McConnell has served in the Senate for decades, including as Senate majority leader under President Donald Trump's first administration. McConnell is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history, and he announced his retirement on his 83rd birthday.

"Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate," McConnell said in prepared remarks to the Senate floor. "Every day in between, I’ve been humbled by the trust they’ve placed in me to do their business here. Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last."…Read more

White House

DEI LAWSUITS: Group of DEI workers sue to stop Trump executive orders…Read more

CPAC KICKOFF: VP Vance kicks off the country's biggest conservative conference…Read more

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: Trump signs executive order ending use of taxpayer money to 'incentivize or support' illegal immigration…Read more

'LARGE-SCALE REDUCTIONS': Trump signs late-night executive order abolishing handful of federal advisory boards…Read more

World Stage

'DEVOTION TO PUTIN': Liz Cheney lambastes Trump over Russia/Ukraine, branding him 'the antithesis' of all 'Reagan stood for'…Read more

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: Russian aircraft fly in Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, US says…Read more

ANOTHER PRISONER SWAP?: Kremlin suggests another US-Russia prisoner swap could be coming: report…Read more

TRAGIC TURNOVER: Hamas hands over bodies of 4 slain Israelis, including Shiri Bibas and her two young boys…Read more

INTERNATIONAL BLOWBACK: China, Iran and Russia condemned by dissidents at UN watchdog's Geneva summit…Read more

Capitol Hill

ONE STEP CLOSER: Wrestling mogul and Trump education pick McMahon clears Senate committee in heavyweight decision…Read more

AMERICANS 'WANT ANSWERS': MAHA caucus member pledges hearings into 'corruption' of a public health sector 'captured by Big Pharma'…Read more

'DOGE' FOR 'MAIN STREET': Top Republican urges new SBA chief take 'DOGE' actions against Biden-era electioneering, COVID loan claims…Read more

KASH ME OUTSIDE: Patel's confirmation as FBI chief 'will haunt you,' Senate Dems warn GOP at protest outside agency HQ…Read more

DIGITAL DANGER: Lawmaker who lost son to suicide warns Senate that ‘Big Tech is the Big Tobacco of this generation’…Read more

MONEY IN THE BANK: Parents could see up to $12,000 child tax refund under new bipartisan House bill…Read more

Across America

TOUCHDOWN: College football country seeks key tax exemption for athletes to enhance recruitment, boost team continuity…Read more

IVORY TOWER DEFENSE: Social justice law professor defends anti-Israel protesters who blocked traffic to Chicago airport…Read more

'WHERE IS THE MONEY GOING?': Dept of Ed spending soared 749% despite downsizing, new DOGE-inspired initiative reveals…Read more

BLUE CITY HAVEN: Reputed migrant gang members busted in NYC drug, gun raid but likely to avoid prosecution…Read more

'I DIDN'T PLAN THIS': DNC gave ex-Harris booster 'no choice' but to leave, she says, as Dems cry turncoat…Read more

AXE INCREASE: IRS to slash nearly 7,000 employees starting Thursday: reports…Read more

LEADERSHIP IN QUESTION: DEI-charged claims fly over contract talks for military school’s leader as lawmaker demands ethics probe…Read more