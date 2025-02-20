Trump approval rating hits 47%, as American name his most significant move so far: poll

President Donald Trump's approval rating remains higher than at any point during his first term in office, according to a new poll from CNN.

The Thursday poll shows Trump at 47% approval rating with 52% disapproval. The poll found that a plurality of Americans, 28%, say Trump's "single most significant" action has been securing the border, followed by his slashing of government with Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency at 12%.

Meanwhile, many Americans say they want Trump to do more to address everyday prices. According to the poll, 62% of Americans say he hasn't gone far enough on the issue, including 47% of Republicans, 65% of independents and 73% of Democrats.

CNN conducted its poll from Feb. 13-17, surveying 1,206 U.S. adults in both English and Spanish. The poll advertises a margin of error of 3.1%.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS POLLING

CNN's poll comes on the heels of three other polls that were released Wednesday.

Forty-five percent of voters questioned in a Quinnipiac University survey said they approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president , with 49% disapproving.

That's down from a 46%-43% approval/disapproval in a Quinnipiac poll conducted in late January, during the president's first week back in office following his inauguration.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS COVERAGE OF TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS

Another national poll from Gallup indicated the president at 45% approval and 51% disapproval, down from 47%-48% approval/disapproval late last month.

And according to a Reuters/Ipsos national survey also released on Wednesday, the president stood at 44% approval and 51% disapproval. Trump registered at 45%-46% approval/disapproval in the previous poll by Reuters/Ipsos, which was conducted late last month during the first week of the president's second administration.

The latest Quinnipiac poll was conducted Feb. 13-17, with Gallup in the field Feb. 3-16, and Reuters/Ipsos conducting their survey Feb. 13-18.

New surveys this week from other polling organizations indicate Trump's approval ratings remain above water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has kept up a frenetic pace during his opening weeks back in the White House, with an avalanche of executive orders and actions. His moves not only fulfilled some of his major campaign trail promises, but also allowed the returning president to flex his executive muscles, quickly put his stamp on the federal government, make major cuts to the federal workforce, and also settle some longstanding grievances.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.