Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Mamdani a 'Messaging Nightmare' for Dems, Observer Says

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Trump, Hegseth seethe at 'fake news' media for doubting US strikes obliterated Iranian nuclear sites: 'Scum' 

-Trump DHS sues entire bench of judges in Maryland district court

-Dem congresswoman pleads not guilty for Newark ICE facility incident, rallies supporters

Socialist Mamdani's Primary Win a ‘Messaging Nightmare’ for Dems

The political earthquake that rocked the nation's most populous city may prove to be a gift for Republicans aiming to paint Democrats as extreme radicals ahead of next year's midterm elections.

As democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assembly member from Queens who is originally from Uganda, was on his way to topping former three-term New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the rest of the large field in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, Republicans pounced.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) was one of the first out of the gate to capitalize on the leftward lurch, firing off an email release that claimed, "the new face of the Democrat Party just dropped, and it's straight out of a socialist nightmare."

Veteran Republican strategist Colin Reed told Fox News that "the Democratic Party's trying to convince people that the tail is not wagging the dog, and they don't answer to the more extreme elements of their party. Now, that entire effort is undercut by a socialist winning handily in a bellwether election to determine who's going to run America's largest city." 

"It's a messaging nightmare that's going to unfold in real time from now until the midterms," he added. …READ MORE.

Mamdani at victory party lectern

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani takes the stage at his primary election party, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

White House

CAPITAL EXIT: HUD becomes first major cabinet agency to exit DC, citing ‘failing’ HQ -- which DOGE wants to sell

'DISTORT COMPETITION': Bessent urged to stop EU’s ‘punitive’ tax grab targeting U.S. firms

Bessent closeup shot

Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Friday, May 23, 2025. Bessent said that US regulators this summer may ease a rule that's served as a constraint on banks' trading in the $29 trillion Treasuries market. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg )

WASTE WARRIOR: Teen nicknamed 'Big Balls' leaves Trump's cost-cutting team after exposing wasteful spending

PHANTOM APPROVALS: Top Biden aide admits to Congress she directed autopen signatures without knowing who gave final approval

Biden, Tanden photo split

Former Biden aide Neera Tanden testified about policies regarding use of the presidential autopen. (Getty Images)

GOP DIGS DEEP: Republicans move to revive Trump's 'beautiful clean coal industry' after Biden shut it down

World Stage

DEFENSE DOLLARS DUE: Trump to speak at NATO Summit amid warming relations with alliance's leaders

'THINK HE LIKES ME': Rubio cracks up at Trump's reaction to NATO leader calling president 'daddy'

Trump pointing to reporter at presser

US President Donald Trump held a press conference after the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on June 25, 2025.  (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

'READINESS TO HELP': Zelenskyy pointedly thanks Trump, America for Ukraine support months after Vance's jab about lack of gratitude

STRENGTH ON DISPLAY: NATO leader praises Trump for 'decisive action' on Iran

RED LINE: Trump says US would strike again if Iran rebuilds nuclear program

demonstration in Tehran

Iranian worshippers hold up their hands as signs of unity with Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an anti-Israeli rally to condemn Israel's attacks on Iran, in downtown Tehran, Iran, on June 20, 2025.  (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NUCLEAR KNOCKOUT: US strikes set Iran's nuclear program back 'many years,' Israeli assessment finds

LOOKING AHEAD: Iranian dissident leader outlines vision for regime change, says it's 'inevitable'.

HIGH STAKES: CEASEFIRE: Can a pause in fighting lead to lasting peace where conflicts have become the norm?

'LIKELY BLUSTER': Russian official says Moscow has 'no intention" of supplying Iran with warheads, following Trump taunts

Medvedev closeup shot

Russia's Deputy head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev takes part in a wreath laying ceremony marking Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia, February 23, 2024. Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Capitol Hill

POWER PLAY: House Republicans inch closer to answers as former Biden advisors lose executive privilege shield

'CARRY THE TORCH': Dead congressman's social media accounts resurrected to boost former chief of staff's congressional bid

james comer pointing

House Oversight and Accountability committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY)  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

MIDDLE-CLASS SQUEEZE: Louisiana mom warns 'half of what we're working for' at risk if Trump's budget bill fails

Across America 

RE-ELECTION MODE ON: Trump critic JB Pritzker expected to launch Democratic re-election bid for third term as Illinois governor

CRIME CITY NIGHTMARE: Former Democrat ousted from party over defund the police takes on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

CONTEST CONCLUDED: Alvin Bragg blows out Democratic challenger in Manhattan DA primary

Alvin Bragg closeup

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stands with members of his staff at a news conference following the conviction of former U.S. President Donald Trump in his hush money trial on May 30, 2024 in New York City (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BORDER BETRAYAL: Former Trump ambassador Scott Brown launches bid to flip key swing state Senate seat from blue to red

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.