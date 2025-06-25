Fox News Politics Newsletter: Mamdani a 'Messaging Nightmare' for Dems, Observer Says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Trump, Hegseth seethe at 'fake news' media for doubting US strikes obliterated Iranian nuclear sites: 'Scum'

-Trump DHS sues entire bench of judges in Maryland district court

-Dem congresswoman pleads not guilty for Newark ICE facility incident, rallies supporters

Socialist Mamdani's Primary Win a ‘Messaging Nightmare’ for Dems

The political earthquake that rocked the nation's most populous city may prove to be a gift for Republicans aiming to paint Democrats as extreme radicals ahead of next year's midterm elections.

As democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assembly member from Queens who is originally from Uganda, was on his way to topping former three-term New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the rest of the large field in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, Republicans pounced.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) was one of the first out of the gate to capitalize on the leftward lurch, firing off an email release that claimed, "the new face of the Democrat Party just dropped, and it's straight out of a socialist nightmare."

Veteran Republican strategist Colin Reed told Fox News that "the Democratic Party's trying to convince people that the tail is not wagging the dog, and they don't answer to the more extreme elements of their party. Now, that entire effort is undercut by a socialist winning handily in a bellwether election to determine who's going to run America's largest city."

"It's a messaging nightmare that's going to unfold in real time from now until the midterms," he added. … READ MORE .

White House

CAPITAL EXIT : HUD becomes first major cabinet agency to exit DC, citing ‘failing’ HQ -- which DOGE wants to sell

'DISTORT COMPETITION' : Bessent urged to stop EU’s ‘punitive’ tax grab targeting U.S. firms

WASTE WARRIOR : Teen nicknamed 'Big Balls' leaves Trump's cost-cutting team after exposing wasteful spending

PHANTOM APPROVALS : Top Biden aide admits to Congress she directed autopen signatures without knowing who gave final approval

GOP DIGS DEEP : Republicans move to revive Trump's 'beautiful clean coal industry' after Biden shut it down

World Stage

DEFENSE DOLLARS DUE : Trump to speak at NATO Summit amid warming relations with alliance's leaders

'THINK HE LIKES ME' : Rubio cracks up at Trump's reaction to NATO leader calling president 'daddy'

'READINESS TO HELP' : Zelenskyy pointedly thanks Trump, America for Ukraine support months after Vance's jab about lack of gratitude

STRENGTH ON DISPLAY : NATO leader praises Trump for 'decisive action' on Iran

RED LINE : Trump says US would strike again if Iran rebuilds nuclear program

NUCLEAR KNOCKOUT : US strikes set Iran's nuclear program back 'many years,' Israeli assessment finds

LOOKING AHEAD : Iranian dissident leader outlines vision for regime change, says it's 'inevitable'.

HIGH STAKES : CEASEFIRE: Can a pause in fighting lead to lasting peace where conflicts have become the norm?

'LIKELY BLUSTER' : Russian official says Moscow has 'no intention" of supplying Iran with warheads, following Trump taunts

Capitol Hill

POWER PLAY : House Republicans inch closer to answers as former Biden advisors lose executive privilege shield

'CARRY THE TORCH' : Dead congressman's social media accounts resurrected to boost former chief of staff's congressional bid

MIDDLE-CLASS SQUEEZE : Louisiana mom warns 'half of what we're working for' at risk if Trump's budget bill fails

Across America

RE-ELECTION MODE ON : Trump critic JB Pritzker expected to launch Democratic re-election bid for third term as Illinois governor

CRIME CITY NIGHTMARE : Former Democrat ousted from party over defund the police takes on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

CONTEST CONCLUDED : Alvin Bragg blows out Democratic challenger in Manhattan DA primary

BORDER BETRAYAL : Former Trump ambassador Scott Brown launches bid to flip key swing state Senate seat from blue to red