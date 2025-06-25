Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump says US would strike again if Iran rebuilds nuclear program

Israel says Trump's strikes set back Iran's nuclear program by 'many years'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Trump arrives at NATO summit, reassures Europe on US backing Video

Trump arrives at NATO summit, reassures Europe on US backing

Senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich provides details on President Donald Trump's latest comments on striking Iran's nuclear facilities and his attendance at a NATO summit.

The U.S. would strike Iran again if the country attempts to rebuild its nuclear program, President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

Trump made the statement during an exchange with reporters while attending a NATO summit in the Netherlands on Wednesday. The U.S. has touted a report from Israel stating that the strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities set back the country's program "many years."

A reporter asked Trump whether he would strike Iran again if it were to rebuild its nuclear facilities.

"Sure," came Trump's blunt response.

TRUMP JOINS NATO SUMMIT WITH GLOWING PRAISE AS ALLIES ADOPT NEW SPENDING

Donald Trump at a NATO summit

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Netherlands' Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the sidelines of a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HEGSETH SAYS FBI IS CONDUCTING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAK OF INTEL REPORT ON STRIKE AGAINST IRAN

The exchange came after NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte praised Trump as a "man of strength" and a "man of peace" during Wednesday's summit.

"I just want to recognize your decisive action on Iran," Rutte said at the start of his joint remarks with the president. "You are a man of strength, but you are also a man of peace. And the fact that you are now also successful in getting this ceasefire done between Israel and Iran — I really want to commend you for that. I think this is important for the whole world."

President Donald Trump sits with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025.  (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Rutte also praised Trump’s effort to get NATO members to pay more and said the president was "flying into another big success" after all countries—except Spain—agreed to spend 5% of their GDP on defense. He added that Trump achieved something "NO American president in decades could get done."

Leaders of NATO member states had mixed reactions to the strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, with several calling for de-escalation while acknowledging the threat a nuclear Iran would pose to global security.

Map of US strikes on Iran

Map of US strikes on Iran. (Fox News)

Trump cajoled Iran and Israel into a ceasefire on Tuesday that has so far held after an uncertain start that saw Trump unleash his frustration with both countries.

Fox News' Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

