Iranian dissident leader outlines vision for regime change, says it's 'inevitable'

As President Donald Trump's historic ceasefire takes effect, uncertainty over the future of Iran and the push for regime change has the main Iranian opposition groups verbally fighting it out to persuade Iranians that they are most capable of taking over from the mullahs.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), answered questions on the group's positions and policies that she hopes will lead the Iranian people to rise up against the regime.

Rajavi leads the controversial group, which is affiliated to Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK). Once listed as a terrorist organization in the U.S., the group was taken off the list in 2012 and is credited with first exposing the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear weapons program.

Excerpts of Fox News Digital's interview with Maryam Rajavi follow.

Fox News Digital: Do you think regime change will occur in Iran?

Maryam Rajavi: Absolutely. Regime change in Iran is not merely a possibility but a historical imperative — inevitable and within reach. An explosive and discontented society and an organized resistance willing to pay the highest price for their homeland’s freedom exist today. Conversely, the regime of the supreme leader has lost all legitimacy due to deep-rooted structural corruption, ruthless repression, and widespread economic incompetence.

The waves of popular uprisings—from 2009 to 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022 — with powerful slogans like "Death to the Dictator, Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the oppressor, whether Shah or Leader," clearly reflect the Iranian people’s unwavering resolve to end this regime.

What does your group offer to the Iranian people?

Maryam Rajavi: We offer the Iranian people a democratic and inclusive alternative: a republic based on separation of religion and state, complete gender equality, respect for the rights of ethnic and religious minorities, and abolition of the death penalty. The Ten-Point Plan I presented 19 years ago to the Council of Europe is rooted in universal principles of human rights and provides a comprehensive and practical roadmap for a free and just Iran. Unlike the regime, which rules through fear and repression, we believe in the power of the people and their free choice.

At the core of our resistance stands the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK), with its 60-year history of confronting two dictatorships, presenting a tolerant and democratic Islam that embraces coexistence among followers of different religions. It represents a cultural alternative — indeed, the antithesis — to the backward and reactionary culture of the clerics. From the outset, our slogan confronting the clerics has been clear: "No to compulsory veiling, no to compulsory religion, and no to compulsory governance."

One of the most distinctive features of this resistance against misogynistic religious tyranny is its steadfast commitment to gender equality. For more than three decades, women have exercised hegemony and held commanding roles within the MEK, the principal constituent of the NCRI—a pioneering phenomenon that represents a profound and unprecedented transformation.

Many say your group is unpopular among ordinary Iranians — how do you respond?

Maryam Rajavi: Under conditions of absolute tyranny, when has the popularity of our resistance ever been genuinely tested through free elections or reliable polling? Under these circumstances, the sole measure is the legitimacy of resistance itself.

Such accusations are part of a deliberate and extensive demonization campaign by the regime against its principal opposition. Annually, the regime spends hundreds of millions of dollars producing films, television series, hundreds of books, thousands of articles, recruiting mercenaries posing as oppositionists, forging documents, and conducting cyber operations, as well as hiring foreign journalists and media outlets—all to disparage the Iranian resistance and cast doubt on its credibility. Their goal is to persuade international counterparts that no legitimate alternative exists and that engaging with this regime is their only option.

If our resistance truly lacked popular support, why is the regime so fearful of its influence and impact inside Iran? Why, over the past 46 years, has the permanent slogan at all official regime ceremonies—even in parliament—been "Death to the MEK?" Why have over 100,000 MEK supporters and members been executed? Why has the regime consistently targeted gatherings and representatives of the resistance abroad in its terrorist plots and operations?

Look at the NCRI’s international gatherings, sometimes attracting crowds of up to 100,000 people. These are representatives of the Iranian people, especially from the urban middle class. Look at the list of MEK martyrs, encompassing diverse social classes, and the MEK’s financial independence, funded entirely by Iranian contributions at home and abroad.

We fight on behalf of tens of millions of Iranians for freedom and a better future, pursuing the very ideals George Washington fought for—fundamental human rights: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, under a government deriving its power from the consent of the governed.

What's your message to President Trump?

Maryam Rajavi: Our message to the President and all world leaders is clear: regime change is within reach, achievable by the Iranian people and their organized resistance. We have consistently emphasized we need neither money nor weapons. What we seek from the international community is a firm policy against the regime and recognition of the Iranian people’s right to self-determination—free from any form of dictatorship, whether religious or monarchical—and acknowledgment of the Resistance Units’ struggle against the IRGC to overthrow the regime. This approach benefits not only the Iranian people but also ensures lasting peace and stability in the Middle East and the world.

Twenty-one years ago, at the European Parliament, I warned that neither war nor appeasement would resolve the Iran crisis. I advocated the realistic third option: regime change by the people and their organized resistance. I warned then that appeasement would embolden the regime and eventually impose war on the West. Today, this warning has, all too bitterly, become reality.

Many opposition groups exist inside and outside Iran. Isn’t it time to put aside differences and unite — including monarchists, minorities, and your group — for the greater good?

Maryam Rajavi: Within Iran, all those committed to overthrowing this regime stand united.

Politically, since its founding in 1981, the NCRI has demonstrated, as the broadest and longest-lasting political coalition in Iranian history, its readiness to cooperate with all political groups and currents committed to democracy, human rights, secularism, and a republican form of governance. This council encompasses diverse organizations, representatives of various ethnicities, including Kurds, Baluchis, Arabs, Turkmens, and political figures with varied perspectives. In 2002, the NCRI proposed the National Solidarity Plan, urging all political currents and groups to unite around three principles: regime overthrow, democratic republic, and secularism.

The NCRI fully supports minority rights oppressed under both the [Mohammad Reza] Pahlavi and clerical dictatorships, and our plan for autonomy in Iranian Kurdistan, adopted 42 years ago, serves as a model for other ethnic groups.

However, [the]monarchy has no place in Iran, and any alliance with monarchists benefits only the regime, which seeks to associate its opponents with the past dictatorship. Remnants of the Shah have neither influence nor significant organizational presence within or outside Iran.

If the regime falls, how should the next Iranian leader be selected?

Maryam Rajavi: Only through a democratic process—free and fair elections.

According to the NCRI’s plan, the provisional government established after the regime’s fall is obligated to organize elections for a Constituent and Legislative Assembly within six months—free elections through direct and secret ballot. Once convened, this Assembly will assume governance, tasked with drafting a new constitution and managing national affairs. The provisional government’s mandate will conclude upon the Assembly’s establishment, which will then appoint a new interim government reflective of the people’s vote.

The Iranian people look neither to the past nor the current status quo but forward—to a free and democratic future, where legitimacy derives solely from the ballot box.