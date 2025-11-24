Fox News Politics Newsletter: Judge tosses Comey, James indictments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Pentagon threatens to court martial Democratic senator over 'refuse illegal orders' video

-Trump's main DOGE office shutters — but its war on government waste isn't over

-Firm that propelled Mamdani to victory in NY looks to unseat House GOP members in PA

Federal judge dismisses James Comey, Letitia James indictments

A federal judge threw out the indictments against James Comey and Letitia James on Monday, finding they were illegitimate because they were brought by an unqualified U.S. attorney.

Judge Cameron Currie dismissed the false statements charges against Comey and bank fraud charges against James without prejudice, meaning the charges could be brought again.

"I conclude that the Attorney General’s attempt to install Ms. Halligan as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was invalid and that Ms. Halligan has been unlawfully serving in that role since September 22, 2025," Currie wrote…READ MORE.

White House

CHA-CHING, USA!: Lutnick expects Supreme Court to side with Trump on tariffs, opening door to $2K payouts

'RECORD SETTING': Trump says those against tariffs 'serving hostile foreign interests,' 'full benefit' yet to be seen

TERROR FOILED: ‘People would have died’: Inside the FBI’s Halloween takedown that exposed a global terror network

GLOBAL WARNING: Trump signals plan to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization

World Stage

MINERAL WARFARE: From Mojave to Beijing: how America quietly conceded the rare earth race

IMPORT ALERT: ‘Made in China?’ House panel demands Amazon come clean on product origins

OPEN COMMUNICATION: Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi, White House official confirms

Capitol Hill

DOUBLE STANDARD: Dems fine firing troops over Biden’s vax order but furious over Trump ‘treason’ talk, GOP vet says

COST-CUTTING TIME: Mike Johnson says House GOP working full steam ahead on Trump's 'affordability agenda'

NO CASH FOR CHAOS: GOP senator calls Mamdani's Netanyahu arrest vow a 'grave threat' as he introduces defund bill

DEAL MAKER WINS: How one Alabama senator's quiet diplomacy helped end the longest shutdown in US history

Across America

BACK TO REALITY: Mamdani pledges NYC to remain sanctuary city after chummy Trump meeting

MAP WARS: Deep-pocketed conservative group once at odds with Trump now all-in to 'help him win'