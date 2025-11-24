Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Judge tosses Comey, James indictments

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Pentagon threatens to court martial Democratic senator over 'refuse illegal orders' video

-Trump's main DOGE office shutters — but its war on government waste isn't over

-Firm that propelled Mamdani to victory in NY looks to unseat House GOP members in PA

Federal judge dismisses James Comey, Letitia James indictments

A federal judge threw out the indictments against James Comey and Letitia James on Monday, finding they were illegitimate because they were brought by an unqualified U.S. attorney.

Judge Cameron Currie dismissed the false statements charges against Comey and bank fraud charges against James without prejudice, meaning the charges could be brought again.

"I conclude that the Attorney General’s attempt to install Ms. Halligan as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was invalid and that Ms. Halligan has been unlawfully serving in that role since September 22, 2025," Currie wrote…READ MORE.

White House

CHA-CHING, USA!: Lutnick expects Supreme Court to side with Trump on tariffs, opening door to $2K payouts

President Trump Gold Card

President Donald Trump speaks alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, surrounded by posters showing the Trump Gold Card, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Washington.  ( (AP Photo/Alex Brandon))

'RECORD SETTING': Trump says those against tariffs 'serving hostile foreign interests,' 'full benefit' yet to be seen

TERROR FOILED: ‘People would have died’: Inside the FBI’s Halloween takedown that exposed a global terror network

An image of Kash Patel speaking at a podium during a press conference

FBI director Kash Patel speaks at a press conference.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

GLOBAL WARNING: Trump signals plan to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization 

World Stage

MINERAL WARFARE: From Mojave to Beijing: how America quietly conceded the rare earth race

IMPORT ALERT: ‘Made in China?’ House panel demands Amazon come clean on product origins

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base on Oct. 30, 2025 in Busan, South Korea. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OPEN COMMUNICATION: Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi, White House official confirms

Capitol Hill

DOUBLE STANDARD: Dems fine firing troops over Biden’s vax order but furious over Trump ‘treason’ talk, GOP vet says

COST-CUTTING TIME: Mike Johnson says House GOP working full steam ahead on Trump's 'affordability agenda'

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., speaks to reporters.

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., wants to prevent DOJ grants from flowing to cities that arrest NATO allies, a direct response to New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's vow to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

NO CASH FOR CHAOS: GOP senator calls Mamdani's Netanyahu arrest vow a 'grave threat' as he introduces defund bill

DEAL MAKER WINS: How one Alabama senator's quiet diplomacy helped end the longest shutdown in US history

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Al., speaks to reporters at a press conference.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Al., proved to be a key figure in reopening the government. But her initial plan was to jumpstart the government funding process, something she came to Congress to do three years ago.  (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Across America 

BACK TO REALITY: Mamdani pledges NYC to remain sanctuary city after chummy Trump meeting

Mayor-elect Mamdani and President Trump

President Donald Trump met with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for the first time on Friday in the Oval Office.  (Andrew Harnick/Getty Images)

MAP WARS: Deep-pocketed conservative group once at odds with Trump now all-in to 'help him win'

This article was written by Fox News staff.

