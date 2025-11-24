Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump says those against tariffs 'serving hostile foreign interests,' 'full benefit' yet to be seen

President Trump said 'soon Tariffs will be paid on everything they apply to, without avoidance'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Fox Poll: 46% of Americans say Trump's policies have hurt the economy Video

Fox Poll: 46% of Americans say Trump's policies have hurt the economy

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera and Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., join 'Fox News Live' to discuss President Donald Trump's impact on the affordability crisis, Democrats' 'defy illegal orders' video and SpaceX's launch of Starlink satellites.

President Donald Trump suggested that the "full benefit" of tariffs has not yet been realized because their impact has been blunted by stockpiles of goods amassed to avoid paying the tariffs— but he suggested that those stockpiles are dwindling and the full force of his tariffs will soon take hold.

"Despite the massive amount of money being made by the United States of America, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, as a direct result of Tariffs being charged to other countries, the full benefit of the Tariffs has not yet been calculated in that many of the buyers of goods and products, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs in the short term, ‘STOCK UP’ by purchasing far more inventory than they can use," Trump declared in a Monday morning Truth Social post.

"That heavy inventory purchase is now, however, wearing thin, and soon Tariffs will be paid on everything they apply to, without avoidance, and the amounts payable to the USA will SKYROCKET, over and above the already historic levels of dollars received," he continued.

TRUMP TRADE OFFICIAL SAYS $2K TARIFF PAYMENTS WON'T FUEL INFLATION AS REVENUES CLIMB

President Donald Trump wearing red USA cap

President Donald Trump returns to the White House on Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22, 2025. (Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump suggested that tariffs will bolster U.S. wealth and security.

"These payments will be RECORD SETTING, and put our Nation on a new and unprecedented course. We are already the ‘hottest’ Country anywhere in the World, but this Tariff POWER will bring America National Security and Wealth the likes of which has never been seen before. Those opposing us are serving hostile foreign interests that are not aligned with the success, safety and prosperity of the USA. They couldn’t care less about us," he wrote.

But it appears that much of the public does not share the president's enthusiasm for tariffs.

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS SAY WHITE HOUSE IS DOING MORE HARM THAN GOOD ON ECONOMY

Trump proposes tariffs and extended mortgages to solve the affordability crisis Video

A Fox News Poll of registered voters conducted earlier this month found that only 35% approve of how Trump is handling tariffs, while a whopping 63% disapprove.

While 38% approve of his handling of the economy, 61% disapprove, according to the poll.

TRUMP SAYS TARIFF-FUNDED DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR AMERICANS WILL BEGIN NEXT YEAR

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump watches the swearing-in ceremony of U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 10, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On a question about whether the Trump administration's economic policies have helped, hurt or not made much difference to them either way personally, the poll found that 46% indicated the administration's economic policies have hurt them, while just 15% indicated that the policies have helped, and 39% indicated the policies have not made a difference.

The poll was carried out Nov. 14-17, 2025, and included a sample of 1,005 registered voters nationwide, with a 3 percentage point margin of error.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

