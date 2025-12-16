Fox News Politics Newsletter: Dems push DOJ to reveal hidden Jack Smith report as GOP readies deposition

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff
Here's what's happening…

-ICE rejects Omar claim son was pulled over by feds, pressed for citizenship proof: ‘Absolutely zero record’

-EXCLUSIVE: Trump White House torpedoes Biden attempt to shield ‘autopen presidency’ files

-FBI doubted probable cause for Mar-a-Lago raid but pushed forward amid pressure from Biden DOJ, emails reveal

Democrats push DOJ to reveal hidden half of Jack Smith report as GOP prepares tense deposition

As Capitol Hill braces for a tense, off-camera deposition with special counsel Jack Smith, Democrats in the House of Representatives are pushing the DOJ to publish the unreleased half of his report detailing President Donald Trump’s handling of classified material.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the committee, said Smith should have the chance to have his complete work speak for itself ahead of what’s likely to be a contentious closed-door meeting with lawmakers on Wednesday.

"They are afraid of the embarrassment of what is contained within the report," Raskin told Fox News Digital on Monday evening…READ MORE.

Congressman Jamie Raskin

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-MD, speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection on July 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

White House

HIRE AMERICAN: Vance tells blue state they ‘might try hiring Americans’ before suing over Trump’s visa fee explosion

NO HARD FEELINGS: JD Vance brushes off Susie Wiles calling him conspiracy theorist in new Vanity Fair report

Susie Wiles in Oval Office with Vance, Hegseth and Rubio

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles were seen during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Mark Rutte, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, July 14, 2025.   (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

ECONOMIC SAFEGUARDS: CBP announces record-breaking $200 billion in tariff revenue amid Trump administration enforcement push

HOUSE DIVIDED: Trump admin in court over WH ballroom construction

Trump shows off photo of planned ballroom

President Donald Trump shows an image of his planned ballroom as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 22, 2025.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

'THE BEST IS YET TO COME': Trump announces primetime address to the nation

World Stage

STILL CLASSIFIED: Pentagon won't release 'top secret, full, unedited' video of September drug boat strike, Hegseth says

Hegseth in DC

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrives in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, for a briefing with Senate leaders on the military boat strikes.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

BREAKING RANKS: Two key Senate Republicans join push to overturn Trump's federal union order

Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to reporters outside of the Capitol Building

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, speaks to members of the media following a vote outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.  (Graeme Sloan/Getty Images)

SCAM PROBE: House GOP probes alleged Obamacare broker fraud as Jordan presses major insurers for answers

PARTY TENSIONS: Kennedy urges GOP to restart spending battle amid soaring cost of living, warns against wasting majority

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., outside of the Senate chamber

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., wants Republicans to take advantage of their majority and use the budget reconciliation process again to tackle affordability.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

POOR HEALTH: Moderate Republican erupts on House GOP leaders, says not holding Obamacare vote is 'absolute bulls---'

Across America 

'SHAME ON YOU': Trump Cabinet official calls on Walz to resign over massive fraud scandal in scathing letter: 'Shame on you'

Minnesota governor speaks with local reporters during an in-office media interview.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sits for an interview with Star Tribune journalists in his office at the State Capitol in St. Paul on Dec. 12, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

SPORTS TO POLITICS: Former NFL sideline star poised to shake up crowded GOP field in high-stakes Minnesota race

'NOT DERANGED': Obamas planned to meet Reiners on night they were killed, former first lady reveals

Exterior of Rob Reiner's home after stabbing death

A security guard stands outside Rob Reiner's residence Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. (Caroline Brehman/AP Photo)

SHE SAID YES: Donald Trump Jr announces engagement to Bettina Anderson

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

