Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

JD Vance

JD Vance brushes off Susie Wiles calling him conspiracy theorist in new Vanity Fair report

Vice president responds after Vanity Fair publishes frank interviews with White House chief of staff

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
JD Vance defends Susie Wiles after Vanity Fair article, laughs off 'conspiracy theorist' title Video

JD Vance defends Susie Wiles after Vanity Fair article, laughs off 'conspiracy theorist' title

Vice President JD Vance brushed off a report from Vanity Fair that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles called him a "conspiracy theorist" on Tuesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance brushed off a report from Vanity Fair that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles called him a "conspiracy theorist" on Tuesday.

Vance made the comments while taking questions from the press in Pennsylvania, leaning in on his conspiratorial side and suggesting Wiles didn't intend the comment to be critical.

"Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true," Vance told reporters. "Susie and I have joked in private and in public about that for a long time. For example, I believed in the crazy conspiracy theory back in 2020 that it was stupid to mask three year olds at the height of the covid pandemic, that we should actually let them develop some language skills. You know, I believed in this crazy conspiracy theory that the media and the government were covering up the fact that Joe Biden was clearly unable to do the job."

"So, at least on some of these conspiracy theories, it turns out that a conspiracy theory is just something that was true six months before the media admitted it," he added.

INSIDE DAN BONGINO'S TENSE MEETING WITH WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS OVER JEFFREY EPSTEIN FALLOUT

JD Vance speaks to a crowd

ALLENTOWN, PA - DECEMBER 16: US Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks at Uline Inc. on December 16, 2025 at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Vance is flying to Pennsylvania, where he is expected to make remarks on the economy later in the day. (Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)

Vance went on to defend Wiles more generally, saying that she is an extremely effective chief of staff whose loyalty to President Donald Trump is guaranteed.

"I've never seen Susie Wiles say something to the president and then go and counteract him. Or subvert his will behind the scenes. And that's what you want in a staffer. Because as much as I love Susie, the American people didn't elect any staffer. They elected the president of the United States," Vance said. "Susie Wiles, we have our disagreements. We agree on much more than we disagree. But I've never seen her be disloyal to the president of the United States, and that makes her the best White House chief of staff that I think the president could ask for."

Wiles herself blasted the Vanity Fair article in her own statement on social media, arguing it was "disingenuously" framed and lacked "significant context."

TRUMP CHIEF OF STAFF SUSIE WILES RECOUNTS BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, THOUGHT PRESIDENT WAS DEAD AT FIRST

President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

President Donald Trump, and Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff, during an Invest America roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The article quotes Wiles as saying Vance was a conspiracy theorist and that he had begun supporting Trump out of political expediency rather than true support. She was also quoted giving frank descriptions of other White House officials, including saying Trump has "an alcoholic's personality."

"The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history," Wiles wrote on X Tuesday.

Trump listens during Cabinet meeting

Wiles gave frank descriptions of various members of Trump's cabinet in interviews with Vanity Fair. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team," she continued.

"The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade," she added.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue