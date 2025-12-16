CBP announces record-breaking $200 billion in tariff revenue amid Trump administration enforcement push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Tuesday it has collected more than $200 billion in tariffs revenue since President Donald Trump took office, crediting dozens of executive orders cracking down on tariff-evasion schemes.

To identify violations, CBP said it uses the latest data analytics tools to uncover tariff evasion schemes , including undervaluation, misclassification, transshipment, antidumping and countervailing duty violations, illegitimate shell companies, and "double-dipping" by claiming more than one tariff exemption to avoid paying revenue owed to the government.

Since Jan. 20, CBP has assessed roughly $2.6 billion in AD/CVD duties, which are tariffs designed to counter unfair trade practices, such as selling goods below market value or subsidizing exports.

It has also identified new evasion schemes, including a case involving an importer of iron, steel and aluminum who allegedly claimed both Section 232 and Reciprocal Tariff exemptions to deprive the government of $100 million.

FEDERAL COURT STRIKES DOWN TRUMP TARIFFS AS ILLEGAL UNDER FEDERAL LAW IN APPEALS RULING

Additionally, more than 60 debarment actions were issued against irresponsible parties for failing to pay debts, according to CBP, which said it investigated nearly 1,200 revenue-focused e-Allegations from the trade community to ensure a level playing field for law-abiding U.S. businesses.

Officials said the hundred-billion figure "underscores CBP’s effectiveness in promoting secure, fair, and compliant trade, strengthening America’s national and economic security."

TRUMP TO UNLEASH $12B FARM RESCUE AS CHINA TRADE RESET HITS US GROWERS

"CBP’s enforcement delivers results," CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott wrote in a statement. "By combining intelligence-led targeting, rigorous oversight, and swift action, we are safeguarding the U.S. economy, protecting American industries, and holding accountable those who seek to break our trade laws."

A report from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget in October noted the federal government raised $195 billion in customs duties in fiscal year 2025, more than 250% of what it collected in fiscal year 2024 under the Biden administration.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Looking forward, we estimate the existing new tariffs enacted under the Trump Administration will raise about $3 trillion through FY 2035, net of offsetting effects on income and payroll taxes but before considering dynamic effects," the committee wrote in the report.