Trump announces primetime address to the nation

President Donald Trump will give an address to the nation live from the White House on Wednesday night, he announced on Tuesday.

Trump teased the address in a statement on social media, saying the speech will take place at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. He has not clarified a topic for the address.

"My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to 'seeing' you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Trump wrote.

Trump last formally addressed the nation in November after two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot in the nation's capital.

The Trump administration has touted its economic agenda throughout the closing months of the year. Trump himself has highlighted his tariff agenda and pushed last month for Americans to receive payment checks funded by tariff revenues. He vowed that "hundreds of millions of dollars in tariff money" would be distributed as dividends by mid-2026.

"We've taken in hundreds of millions of dollars in tariff money. We're going to be issuing dividends probably by the middle of next year, maybe a little bit later than that," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The president first floated the idea in early November, saying he would use tariff revenue to send $2,000 payments to low- and middle-income Americans, with any remaining funds directed toward paying down the nation’s soaring debt.

With the nation’s debt hovering just north of $38 trillion , revenue from tariffs amount to little more than a rounding error: billions collected against trillions owed.

The proposal comes at a pivotal moment, with tariff receipts climbing and the Supreme Court reviewing the legality of Trump’s trade measures.

Since Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs in April, tariff revenues have climbed sharply from $23.9 billion in May to $28 billion in June and $29 billion in July.

Total duty revenue reached $215.2 billion in fiscal year 2025, which ended Sept. 30, according to the Treasury Department ’s Customs and Certain Excise Taxes report.

Fox News' Amanda Macias contributed to this report.