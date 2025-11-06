Fox News Politics Newsletter: Charts show shutdown airport disruption

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Mamdani slammed for jetting to 'luxury resort' for Puerto Rico conference during shutdown

-Nancy Pelosi will not seek re-election, ending decades-long House career

-Neighboring states invite disaffected NY, NJ, VA voters to move after Dems' election sweep

Turbulence ahead: Charts show how the shutdown is disrupting America’s airports

The nation’s air travel system is buckling under the weight of the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, raising fears of major disruptions ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Since the shutdown began on Oct. 1, flight delays and cancellations have surged, snarling operations at airports across the country.

Major hubs along the East Coast — including Newark, Washington, D.C., and Boston — reported some of the highest numbers of delayed flights, while large airports in Chicago, Dallas–Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Atlanta also experienced significant disruptions…READ MORE.



White House

NO FREE RIDES: Trump State Department orders global visa crackdown under revived ‘public charge’ rule

KEY RULING: Appeals court orders judge to reconsider whether to move Trump case to the federal system

ESCALATING INQUIRY: DOJ actively preparing to issue grand jury subpoenas relating to John Brennan investigation: sources

World Stage

PACIFIC SHOWDOWN: High stakes on the high seas as US, China test limits of military power

ATOMIC ARMS RACE: Russia drawing up plans to conduct nuclear tests after Trump announcement

MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Top Democrat backs U.S. intel on narco-trafficking strikes, faults Biden for ‘not going far enough’ on Maduro

Capitol Hill

FISCAL FIASCO: GOP lawmaker warns of possible food, medicine shortages as flights grounded

GAME ON: House GOP probe targets Soros-linked groups over alleged Antifa funding ties

'REALLY CRITICAL': House Dem deflects on whether election is a warning to Democrats, demands party 'stand strong'

PUNISHING POLITICS: New MAMDANI Act would block federal funds to NYC after socialist's inauguration

'A LITTLE CREEPY': Senate hearing gets heated over shutdown after 'stalking' accusation flies

'SUCH IS LIFE': Elizabeth Warren called out for trying to blame Trump for 'Monday Night Football' blackout

Across America

CAPITOL RETURN: Former House Democrat targets Trump in bid for political comeback

CAMPUS DEBATE: 'Free speech isn't optional': Next generation of legal thinkers push back on campus conformity

GOLDEN GATE OPENS: Battle for the House: GOP gets boost in bid to flip swing district after Democrat bows out

COURT STEPS IN: Federal judge says ICE detainees 'shouldn't be sleeping next to overflowing toilets' at Chicago-area facility

'NO COMMENT': Top Mamdani transition leader was heavily influenced by Soros network during Biden admin

DEMOCRACY CHECK: More than 500,000 Californians demand voting overhaul, back ‘straightforward’ ID law