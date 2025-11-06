Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Charts show shutdown airport disruption

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Mamdani slammed for jetting to 'luxury resort' for Puerto Rico conference during shutdown

-Nancy Pelosi will not seek re-election, ending decades-long House career

-Neighboring states invite disaffected NY, NJ, VA voters to move after Dems' election sweep

Turbulence ahead: Charts show how the shutdown is disrupting America’s airports

The nation’s air travel system is buckling under the weight of the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, raising fears of major disruptions ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Since the shutdown began on Oct. 1, flight delays and cancellations have surged, snarling operations at airports across the country.

Major hubs along the East Coast — including Newark, Washington, D.C., and Boston — reported some of the highest numbers of delayed flights, while large airports in Chicago, Dallas–Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Atlanta also experienced significant disruptions…READ MORE.
 

United Airlines planes parked at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey

United Airlines planes are seen at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, N.J., on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.  (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

White House

NO FREE RIDES: Trump State Department orders global visa crackdown under revived ‘public charge’ rule

US embassy emblem

Visa applicants line up at the U.S. embassy in China.  (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

KEY RULING: Appeals court orders judge to reconsider whether to move Trump case to the federal system

ESCALATING INQUIRY: DOJ actively preparing to issue grand jury subpoenas relating to John Brennan investigation: sources

Former CIA director John Brennan

Former CIA director John Brennan speaks during a forum on election security titled, "2020 Vision: Intelligence and the U.S. Presidential Election" at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Oct. 30, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

World Stage

PACIFIC SHOWDOWN: High stakes on the high seas as US, China test limits of military power

ATOMIC ARMS RACE: Russia drawing up plans to conduct nuclear tests after Trump announcement

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 26, 2025

Putin is testing the boundaries of NATO with aircraft incursions, allied states say. (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/Reuters )

MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Top Democrat backs U.S. intel on narco-trafficking strikes, faults Biden for ‘not going far enough’ on Maduro

Capitol Hill

FISCAL FIASCO: GOP lawmaker warns of possible food, medicine shortages as flights grounded

GAME ON: House GOP probe targets Soros-linked groups over alleged Antifa funding ties

George Soros and Antifa split

The House Judiciary Committee is demanding answers from left-wing advocacy groups on their ties to Antifa (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images ; Popow/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

'REALLY CRITICAL': House Dem deflects on whether election is a warning to Democrats, demands party 'stand strong'

PUNISHING POLITICS: New MAMDANI Act would block federal funds to NYC after socialist's inauguration

Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Brooklyn.

Democratic New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani attends a campaign event in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 1, 2025. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

'A LITTLE CREEPY': Senate hearing gets heated over shutdown after 'stalking' accusation flies

'SUCH IS LIFE': Elizabeth Warren called out for trying to blame Trump for 'Monday Night Football' blackout

Across America 

CAPITOL RETURN: Former House Democrat targets Trump in bid for political comeback

CAMPUS DEBATE: 'Free speech isn't optional': Next generation of legal thinkers push back on campus conformity

GOLDEN GATE OPENS: Battle for the House: GOP gets boost in bid to flip swing district after Democrat bows out

federal agents in camouflage uniforms clash with Broadview anti-ICE protestors

Police take two people into custody, as tear gas fills the air after it was used by federal law enforcement agents who were being confronted by community members and activists for reportedly shooting a woman in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Oct. 4, 2025 in Broadview, Illinois.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COURT STEPS IN: Federal judge says ICE detainees 'shouldn't be sleeping next to overflowing toilets' at Chicago-area facility

'NO COMMENT': Top Mamdani transition leader was heavily influenced by Soros network during Biden admin

Voter ID signs during the 2024 election

California Republicans launched a massive push to amend the state's constitution with voter ID laws through a ballot initiative teed up for the 2026 election.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DEMOCRACY CHECK: More than 500,000 Californians demand voting overhaul, back ‘straightforward’ ID law

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

