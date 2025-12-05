Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Capitol Hill revolt threatens Trump’s Venezuela playbook

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Trump rewrites national security playbook as mass migration overtakes terrorism as top US threat

-SCOTUS to review Trump order on birthright citizenship 

-Dem state election board under fire after ICE-arrested superintendent surfaces on voter rolls

Capitol Hill revolt threatens Trump’s Venezuela playbook amid Caribbean strike oversight

Congress wants to seize the reins and take greater control of U.S. military action in the Caribbean, as the Trump administration’s strikes in the region’s waters come under intense scrutiny. 

While some lawmakers have been questioning the legality of strikes that the administration says aim to cut down on the flow of drugs into the U.S., the attacks have attracted heightened scrutiny amid revelations that U.S. forces conducted a second strike killing alleged drug smugglers on Sept. 2 — after a first strike left survivors. Lawmakers have voiced concerns about the legality of that strike. 

From introducing new legislation restricting funds for the Trump administration’s operations in the region, to urging the White House to release video footage of the second strike, there is mounting interest from Democrats and some Republicans to reassert its power to formally initiate military conflict…READ MORE.

Targeting shot of a Venezuelan drug boat and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has targeted Venezuelan drug boats with military strikes.  (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social/AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House

MAP WARS: Red state moves forward on Trump-backed push for new congressional map

LUXURY FOR A CAUSE: Gucci heiress launches new 'UNITY' handbag with proceeds benefiting Melania Trump’s "Fostering the Future"

Melania Trump in Capitol

Gucci heiress launches new 'UNITY' handbag with proceeds benefiting Melania Trump’s "Fostering the Future." (Getty Images)

World Stage

NEW BLUEPRINT: Trump national security blueprint declares ‘era of mass migration is over,' targets China’s rise

The southern border, migrants and Border Patrol agents

The Trump administration is restoring an immigration policy to conduct neighborhood investigations related to aliens applying for U.S. naturalization. (Getty Images)

VENEZUELA FLASHPOINT: Expert reveals what it would take for Trump to deploy troops to Venezuela: ‘Possibility of escalation’

Capitol Hill

HEALTH SHIFT: GOP unveils plan for 'Trump Health Freedom Accounts' to replace Obamacare subsidies with state waivers

Chuck Schumer at the Capitol

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference with other Senate Democrats encouraging the passage of Affordable Care Act tax credits, in Washington, DC on September 16, 2025. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

ABORTION STANDOFF: Abortion restrictions create major roadblock for bipartisan Obamacare subsidy deal in Senate

Across America 

CRUISE TRAGEDY: FBI weighing state or federal charges against 16-year-old in Anna Kepner cruise ship homicide case: lawyer

PIPE BOMB SHOCKWAVES: FBI director suggests "sheer incompetence" or "negligence" in Biden admin handling of pipe bomb case

Kash Patel and Brian Cole mugshot

The FBI arrested Brian J. Cole Jr., in the D.C. pipe bomb investigation. (Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images and Department of Justice)

CONFESSION CLAIM: D.C. pipe bomb suspect admitted to planting the devices, expressed doubts about 2020 election outcome: source

EPSTEIN FILES: Federal judge orders unsealing of Epstein case grand jury records

Bob Menendez leaving Manhattan federal court after his bribery conviction

Former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., exits Manhattan federal court after being found guilty on all counts in his bribery case. Prosecutors said he and his wife accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in exchange for using his office to benefit Egypt and others. ( Adam Gray/Getty Images)

MENENDEZ FALLOUT: Disgraced ex-Sen. Bob Menendez banned from holding any public office in New Jersey

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue