Fox News Politics Newsletter: Capitol Hill revolt threatens Trump’s Venezuela playbook

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Trump rewrites national security playbook as mass migration overtakes terrorism as top US threat

-SCOTUS to review Trump order on birthright citizenship

-Dem state election board under fire after ICE-arrested superintendent surfaces on voter rolls

Capitol Hill revolt threatens Trump’s Venezuela playbook amid Caribbean strike oversight

Congress wants to seize the reins and take greater control of U.S. military action in the Caribbean, as the Trump administration ’s strikes in the region’s waters come under intense scrutiny.

While some lawmakers have been questioning the legality of strikes that the administration says aim to cut down on the flow of drugs into the U.S., the attacks have attracted heightened scrutiny amid revelations that U.S. forces conducted a second strike killing alleged drug smugglers on Sept. 2 — after a first strike left survivors. Lawmakers have voiced concerns about the legality of that strike.

From introducing new legislation restricting funds for the Trump administration’s operations in the region, to urging the White House to release video footage of the second strike, there is mounting interest from Democrats and some Republicans to reassert its power to formally initiate military conflict…READ MORE.

White House

MAP WARS: Red state moves forward on Trump-backed push for new congressional map

LUXURY FOR A CAUSE: Gucci heiress launches new 'UNITY' handbag with proceeds benefiting Melania Trump’s "Fostering the Future"

World Stage

NEW BLUEPRINT: Trump national security blueprint declares ‘era of mass migration is over,' targets China’s rise

VENEZUELA FLASHPOINT: Expert reveals what it would take for Trump to deploy troops to Venezuela: ‘Possibility of escalation’

Capitol Hill

HEALTH SHIFT: GOP unveils plan for 'Trump Health Freedom Accounts' to replace Obamacare subsidies with state waivers

ABORTION STANDOFF: Abortion restrictions create major roadblock for bipartisan Obamacare subsidy deal in Senate

Across America

CRUISE TRAGEDY: FBI weighing state or federal charges against 16-year-old in Anna Kepner cruise ship homicide case: lawyer

PIPE BOMB SHOCKWAVES: FBI director suggests "sheer incompetence" or "negligence" in Biden admin handling of pipe bomb case

CONFESSION CLAIM: D.C. pipe bomb suspect admitted to planting the devices, expressed doubts about 2020 election outcome: source

EPSTEIN FILES: Federal judge orders unsealing of Epstein case grand jury records

MENENDEZ FALLOUT: Disgraced ex-Sen. Bob Menendez banned from holding any public office in New Jersey