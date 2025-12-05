Fox News Politics Newsletter: Capitol Hill revolt threatens Trump’s Venezuela playbook

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
-Trump rewrites national security playbook as mass migration overtakes terrorism as top US threat
-SCOTUS to review Trump order on birthright citizenship
-Dem state election board under fire after ICE-arrested superintendent surfaces on voter rolls
Capitol Hill revolt threatens Trump’s Venezuela playbook amid Caribbean strike oversight
Congress wants to seize the reins and take greater control of U.S. military action in the Caribbean, as the Trump administration’s strikes in the region’s waters come under intense scrutiny.
While some lawmakers have been questioning the legality of strikes that the administration says aim to cut down on the flow of drugs into the U.S., the attacks have attracted heightened scrutiny amid revelations that U.S. forces conducted a second strike killing alleged drug smugglers on Sept. 2 — after a first strike left survivors. Lawmakers have voiced concerns about the legality of that strike.
From introducing new legislation restricting funds for the Trump administration’s operations in the region, to urging the White House to release video footage of the second strike, there is mounting interest from Democrats and some Republicans to reassert its power to formally initiate military conflict…READ MORE.
White House
MAP WARS: Red state moves forward on Trump-backed push for new congressional map
LUXURY FOR A CAUSE: Gucci heiress launches new 'UNITY' handbag with proceeds benefiting Melania Trump’s "Fostering the Future"
World Stage
NEW BLUEPRINT: Trump national security blueprint declares ‘era of mass migration is over,' targets China’s rise
VENEZUELA FLASHPOINT: Expert reveals what it would take for Trump to deploy troops to Venezuela: ‘Possibility of escalation’
Capitol Hill
HEALTH SHIFT: GOP unveils plan for 'Trump Health Freedom Accounts' to replace Obamacare subsidies with state waivers
ABORTION STANDOFF: Abortion restrictions create major roadblock for bipartisan Obamacare subsidy deal in Senate
Across America
CRUISE TRAGEDY: FBI weighing state or federal charges against 16-year-old in Anna Kepner cruise ship homicide case: lawyer
PIPE BOMB SHOCKWAVES: FBI director suggests "sheer incompetence" or "negligence" in Biden admin handling of pipe bomb case
CONFESSION CLAIM: D.C. pipe bomb suspect admitted to planting the devices, expressed doubts about 2020 election outcome: source
EPSTEIN FILES: Federal judge orders unsealing of Epstein case grand jury records
MENENDEZ FALLOUT: Disgraced ex-Sen. Bob Menendez banned from holding any public office in New Jersey
