Fox News Politics Newsletter: From Admiration to Alaska

-DC sues Trump administration over 'unlawful' federal takeover

-Newsom, California Dems move forward with redistricting effort to counter Trump-backed push in Texas

-Schumer claims Trump admin withholding Epstein files, threatens to sue

From Admiration to Alaska

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in person on Friday for the first time in six years when they get together in Anchorage, Alaska.

Here is a history of Trump’s high-stakes interactions with Putin while being President of the United States…Read more

White House

CRIME CONTROL CRISIS: Biden warned of DC crime crisis in 1992 as Dems blast Trump crackdown: ‘Don’t stop at a stoplight’

BATTLE FOR WASHINGTON: White House fires back as Trump's use of D.C. police for crime crackdown is placed in the crosshairs by Dems

'FAILED POLICIES': Top Trump official vows to end 'cycle of government dependency' in homeless crackdown

DEAL 'DREAMING': Hillary Clinton says she'd nominate Trump for Nobel prize herself if he brokers peace between Russia, Ukraine

World Stage

MORE GAMES: NATO defense minister signals ‘absolute distrust’ that Putin wants any peace deal ahead of Trump summit

Capitol Hill

DIGITAL PREDATORS: Hawley opens probe into Meta after reports of AI romantic exchanges with minors

Across America

GOP RESPONDS: California Republicans accuse Newsom of 'sinister redistricting scheme' after Trump mockery

'VICIOUS DOXXING': DHS says Noem is temporarily staying in military housing after facing 'vicious doxxing,' death threats

COMING HOME: Zohran Mamdani closes out his anti-Trump tour in his home borough in Queens

WALKOUT OVER?: Abbott, Texas Republicans launch new Trump-backed redistricting push as fleeing Democrats plan to end walkout

ARMED AND READY: DC gun permit wait slashed from months to days as Trump's crime crackdown continues

'I SCREWED UP': Former Washington Post fact-checker admits he 'screwed up' on COVID-19 lab leak theory

LABOR TAKES AIM: Union boss compares ICE to Al Pacino mobster as more Dems pile on immigration enforcement