Zohran Mamdani closes out his anti-Trump tour in his home borough in Queens

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani closed out the fifth and final day of his "Five Boroughs Against Trump" tour at his home borough in Queens.

At the 32BJ Service Employees International Union (SEIU) in Richmond Hill on Friday morning, Mamdani wrapped his week-long, anti-Trump tour and was endorsed by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

He was also joined by workers from across Queens whom the campaign said are on the "frontlines of attacks from the Trump administration." One by one, the union workers shared their personal testimonies about Trump's impact on their industries.

"The struggle in New York City, though it is often used to justify so much, has no real interest to Donald Trump, no real care or concern," Mamdani said on Friday.

Mamdani visited Manhattan on Monday, Brooklyn on Tuesday, Staten Island on Wednesday, the Bronx on Thursday and Queens on Friday to reject the impact of President Donald Trump's second-term agenda on New York City.

"Today marks the fifth and final day in our Five Borough tour of this city, and standing up against the Trump administration's vision and the way in which it mandates an attack on the very fabric of the city that we call home," Mamdani said on Friday.

Topics throughout the week ranged from immigration to the economy as Mamdani worked to tie his leading opponent in the race for Gracie Mansion, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to Trump.

"After this Five Borough tour, it would be rational to feel a sense of helplessness, to feel a sense of disappointment," Mamdani said on Friday.

Mamdani said on Friday that the tour brought him a "sense of hope" because he saw New Yorkers "struggling with the burden that this vision from Washington, D.C., has created for all of us," and yet, they "continue to dream of the life that they deserve in this city."

"This is about working people and ensuring that working people can thrive and survive in this very city that's becoming out of reach for everyday New Yorkers," the Bronx borough president said, explaining his endorsement of Mamdani.

And as Mamdani faced criticism from some Staten Islanders earlier this week who joined Trump in labeling him a "communist," Richards reminded the group gathered that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "was called a socialist and communist as well, for those who need a reminder."

"The voters have spoken in this city, and they said that they're looking for something different," the Queens leader said.

Fox News Digital caught up with Richards after the event to clarify if he was comparing Mamdani to King.

The Borough president said he would never say that Mamdani is King, but that both leaders have been called communists, and that Mamdani is "speaking to the pulse of what people care about right now."

When reached for comment regarding Mamdani's anti-Trump tour earlier in the week, White House spokeswoman, Abigail Jackson, told Fox News Digital, "Comrade Mamdani is the American people’s worst nightmare."

"His communist policies will crater our economy, increase crime, crowd out Americans with free health care for illegal immigrants, and defund the brave men and women of law enforcement who keep us safe," Jackson said.

The White House added, "The American people have repeatedly rejected this communist agenda and the more Mamdani shares his radical policies, the more the American people will recoil."