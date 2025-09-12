Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Ammo engravings reveal Kirk assassination motive

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-What is a bolt action rifle? What we know about the gun used to kill Charlie Kirk

-Charlie Kirk murder spurs first-in-the-nation state political violence hate crime legislation

-Charlie Kirk memorialized by dozens of House lawmakers condemning political violence

Engravings on shooter's ammo exposes Charlie Kirk assassination motive

The rifle that federal investigators believe was used in the shooting that killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk contained ammunition inscribed with anti-fascist messaging, shedding light on the suspect's motive.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed the messaging at a news conference Friday, saying investigators discovered inscriptions on casings found with a bolt-action rifle near the Utah Valley University campus, where Kirk was killed during an event.

One used casing and three unused casings contained the writings, Cox said.

News of the ammunition inscriptions was first shared on social media Thursday morning in a preliminary bulletin attributed to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives…READ MORE.
 

Charlie Kirk memorial in Berlin

Memorials honoring Charlie Kirk have been held across the country and overseas, including in Berlin. Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025 ( Ilkin Eskipehlivan /Anadolu via Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk Assassination

SECURITY GAP: Questions mount over security failures in Charlie Kirk shooting as manhunt intensifies

Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

ROGUE AGENT: Secret Service employee who celebrated Charlie Kirk's assassination put on immediate leave

'LEGACY WILL ENDURE': Top conservative speakers vow they 'will not be silenced' after Charlie Kirk's assassination

charlie kirk and donald trump durign rally smiling

Charlie Kirk greets U.S. President Donald Trump during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Chris Kleponis/Pool via Bloomberg)

'SURE HE DOESN'T MIND': Ex-prosecutor Carol Siemon sparks outrage after blaming Charlie Kirk for assassination

HIS LAST DAY: Charlie Kirk's last 24 hours before his Utah assassination: messages of faith, justice

Charlie Kirk shot, crowd disperses

The crowd reacts after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, is shot at the Utah Valley University Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

White House

MEDIA MADNESS: White House torches media after killer’s mother admits son should’ve been jailed before Zarutska murder

Karoline Leavitt next to projected photos of Iryna Zarutska and Decarlos Brown Jr.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks alongside a photo of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was allegedly killed by Decarlos Brown Jr. (R), on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, September 9, 2025.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

PRESIDENTIAL PUNCH: Trump reveals new nickname for Mamdani weeks before Election Day

RYAN ROUTH TRIAL: Flashlight, rifle, backpacks: prosecutors outline Ryan Routh’s alleged sniper setup

Trump assassination attempt witness Fercano on the stand.

A sketch depicting opening statements at the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on September 11, 2025. Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (Lothar Speer)

World Stage

STEALTH SUPREMACY: America’s new stealth B-21 Raider takes next step with second bomber’s first flight

Head-on shot of B-21 with airmen facing toward the jet.

Air crew at test flight of B-21  (Air Force )

Capitol Hill

BLAME GAME: 'This is on all of us': Lawmakers take hard look at how political rhetoric played role in Kirk's assassination

'FULL OF SH--': Social media erupts over 'Squad' Dem's interview after Charlie Kirk assassination: 'Needs to resign'

Rep. Ilhan Omar apeaks

St. Paul, MN-August 19: Rep. Ilhan Omar, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib at her side, spoke at a press conference at the State Capitol.  (Photo by Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Across America 

GUARD DOGS: Blackburn cheers Trump's move to 'Make Memphis Safe Again'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) arrives to a Senate Judiciary committee business meeting at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the meeting, members of the committee voted to advance the nomination of Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, (FBI (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS ON GUARD: Memphis rep torches 'Trump Show 2.0' with National Guard, says DC isn't safer after last crackdown

GUARDING IN MEMPHIS: Trump’s Memphis National Guard news boosts Hagerty's aisle-crossing work to crush city crime, senator says

Memphis police

Interim Memphis Police Department Chief C.J. Davis attends a press conference at City Hall, after the release of a Department of Justice report which states that the Memphis Police Department uses excessive force and discriminates against Black people, in Memphis, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2024.  (Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters)

POWER PLAY POLITICS: Trump-backed congressional map passes Senate in crucial Midwestern state: 'Commonsense values'

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue