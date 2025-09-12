Charlie Kirk memorialized by dozens of House lawmakers condemning political violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dozens of Republican House lawmakers, spearheaded by Florida Rep. Cory Mills, co-sponsored a resolution this week condemning political violence and honoring the life of Charlie Kirk following his assassination Wednesday in Utah.

"Charlie Kirk was a fearless voice for conservative values, God’s Word, and a well-known champion of free speech," Mills told Fox News Digital of the resolution Thursday. "He was tragically taken from us in a heinous act of political violence on Sept. 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University. As someone who had the privilege of speaking with Charlie, conducting interviews with him, working alongside him, and addressing audiences at Turning Point USA events, I am saddened by this loss."

Fifty-two House Republicans co-sponsored the House Resolution titled, "Honoring Charlie Kirk following his assassination on September 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah," which simultaneously condemns the horrific deadly shooting of Kirk, while also honoring the Turning Point USA founder's legacy and reaffirms support for the First Amendment and protecting peaceful assembly.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon in Orem, Utah, while attending an event at Utah Valley University as part of TPUSA's "American Comeback Tour." Kirk was chatting with students while sitting under a tent on campus when a single shot rang out and struck him.

Kirk was a massive voice in the conservative movement, championing faith and family policies to youths, most notably on college campuses. He leaves behind his wife, and their two young children, ages 1 and 3.

"This resolution condemns this horrific act, extends our deepest condolences to Charlie’s family and loved ones, and honors the bravery of the security team, first responders, and healthcare professionals who acted swiftly," Mills told Fox News Digital of the resolution.

"We reaffirm the sacred right of all Americans to peaceably assemble, as enshrined in the First Amendment, and stand united in defending a constitutional republic where no voice is silenced by violence or intimidation. Charlie’s legacy will endure, we will continue to fight for the principles he held dear," he continued.

The resolution specifically outlines five key points, including that the House: condemns "in the strongest possible terms this horrific political assassination;" extends "heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Charlie Kirk;" recognizes "the service of the security team, first responders, and the healthcare professionals who jumped into action;" reaffirms the First Amendment and "the right of the people peaceably to assemble."

It concludes that the House "stands firm in its belief in a democracy in which all can participate and in which intimidation and threats of violence cannot silence the voice of any American."

A suspect in the case was apprehended and in custody as of Friday morning, President Donald Trump announced during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

"I think with a high-degree of certainty, we have him," Trump said on Friday morning. He added that, "essentially, someone who knew him turned him in."

"Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘hmm, that's him.’ And essentially went to the father, went to a U.S. marshal who was fantastic, by the way, and the person was involved with law enforcement, but was a person of faith, a minister, and brought him to a U.S. Marshal who was fantastic and the father convinced the son, this is it," Trump said.

Trump said he hopes the suspect gets the death penalty if found guilty.

Mills added in a comment to Fox News Digital that Kirk did "so much for our country, with a very unique understanding of America’s youth, not only inspiring them but mobilizing them to turn the tide for our nation’s future."

"His tireless efforts to make America great were undeniable," he said.