Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump slams LA with lawsuit over ICE operations

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

- Americans weigh in on Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill: polls

- Trump may look to his daughter-in-law to defend Senate seat in key battleground

- Mamdani’s public grocery stores may have devastating effects on the city’s food supply

Trump administration sues Los Angeles over sanctuary policies that 'impede' ICE operations

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration is suing the city of Los Angeles, alleging that the policies interfere with federal immigration authorities from doing their jobs.

"Sanctuary policies were the driving cause of the violence, chaos, and attacks on law enforcement that Americans recently witnessed in Los Angeles," Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News in an exclusive statement.

"Jurisdictions like Los Angeles that flout federal law by prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens are undermining law enforcement at every level – it ends under President Trump," Bondi added… READ MORE.

Fire in street during LA riot

A protester places debris in a fire as Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stand guard outside an industrial park in Paramount, Calif., on Saturday, June 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

White House

UNPOPULAR: Americans weigh in on Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill: polls

'CHERISH OUR FARMERS': Trump urges 'temporary pass' from immigration crackdown for key industries: 'I cherish our farmers'

FAMILY IN THE FRAY: Trump may look to his daughter-in-law to defend Senate seat in key battleground

Lara Trump greets a person during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

Lara Trump greets a person during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 15, 2024.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

World Stage

'CIRCLE OF PEACE': Trump pressures Israel to end Gaza conflict as he eyes Abraham Accords expansion

MIDDLE EAST SHAKEUP: Trump to sign order lifting sanctions on Syria

Capitol Hill

FREE SPEECH FIGHT: Supreme Court to hear Republican challenge that could shake up US elections

Across America 

RETAIL RISK RISING: Mamdani’s public grocery stores may have devastating effects on city’s food supply

Zohran Mamdani delivers his victory speech in June 2025

New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) speaks to supporters during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, 2025 in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City.  (Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago)

