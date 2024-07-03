Fox News Politics: Michelle's Turn?

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

Here's what's happening…

-White House maintains Biden will not suspend re-election campaign

- House Democrats circulate letter calling on Biden to suspend campaign

- Obama advises Biden after debate fiasco

Poll: Yes, She Can

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the leading candidate to take on former President Trump in 2024, according to a new poll conducted after last week's presidential debate.  

A Reuters/Ipsos poll asked respondents who they would like to see take on Trump on the general election ballot amid calls to replace the current nominee, and President Biden was bested by both the former first lady and his own vice president.

When respondents were asked who they would vote for in a race against Trump, the poll found that Obama was the only Democrat to secure enough votes to beat the former president on the general election ballot…Read more

left-right split: Michelle Obama and President Biden

President Biden and Michelle Obama. (Getty Images)

White House

TURNING THE PAGE: Jean-Pierre addresses earlier book excerpt about working for ‘doomed’ candidate …Read more

GRIM DIAGNOSIS: Former WH doc says Biden 'not the same man' he remembers from VP days …Read more

'STAYING IN': White House insists Biden will 'absolutely not' suspend his campaign …Read more

'SHAKEN UP': Biden's struggle to name top official left allies alarmed: report …Read more

BIDEN'S FUTURE: Biden's future in question ahead of meeting with Democratic governors …Read more

Capitol Hill

HOUSE OF BLUES: Congressional Dems circulating multiple letters calling on Biden to drop out …Read more

ANGER AND FEAR: Dem lawmakers want party leaders to pressure Biden to step down: Report …Read more

'SQUAD' UP: House Dem leaders back 'Squad' member despite anti-Israel stance, DOJ probe …Read more

PACKING HEAT: Congresswoman charged at airport for gun in carry-on …Read more

Cori Bush at DC protest

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), center, a member of the progressive "Squad," faces a tough primary challenge.   (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Communications Workers of America (CWA))

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'PAINFUL' TO WATCH: Another Democrat says 'Biden is going to lose to Trump' …Read more

DEBATE IMPACT: Top political handicapper shifts two key states toward Trump …Read more

REVERSE CARD: Biden camp tries to turn tables, question Trump's mental acuity …Read more

DECISION TIME: Biden weighing whether to continue re-election campaign, key ally says: report …Read more

'HEAR FROM US': Biden campaign sends memo to panicked staff after debate …Read more

‘CANDID CONVERSATION’: Several Dem governors will meet with President Biden  …Read more

FALLOUT: California progressive champion among contingent to meet with Biden Wednesday …Read more

PRESIDENT NEWSOM?: How would Calif. governor handle border crisis if in the White House? …Read more

Gov. Newsom, left, with President Biden

US President Joe Biden, third left, greets Gavin Newsom, governor of California, from second left, Jennifer Lynn Siebel Newsom, London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, and Representative Kevin Mullin, a Democrat from California, at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are set to announce an agreement that would see Beijing crack down on the manufacture and export of fentanyl, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially delivering the US president a major victory. Photographer: Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

AWKWARD LAUNCH: Incumbents often struggle with first debate, expert says: Here's why …Read more

NEW SPOTLIGHT: Harris takes center stage as questions about Biden mount …Read more

CURIOUS GEORGE: FLASHBACK: Stephanopoulos knocked Haley's claim Biden wouldn't finish term …Read more

44'S WARNING: Obama cautiously advises Biden after shaky debate performance, looming showdown with Trump …Read more

'ALMOST FELL ASLEEP': Biden blames European trips for debate fiasco …Read more

Jack Smith, DOJ special counsel

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.   (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trials and Tribulation

'HYPER-AGRESSIVE PROSECUTOR': Jack Smith notches another major legal loss …Read more

BIAS ALLEGATIONS: FBI whistleblower alleges bureau improperly suspended security clearance for agents with 'conservative views' …Read more

Across America

'LAWLESSNESS': Vast majority of illegal immigrants aren't being tracked: analysis …Read more

SHAKEN STIR: Trump Org slams NJ pausing liquor license renewal …Read more

DARING MISSION: Union soldiers who hijacked Confederate train during Civil War receiving Medal of Honor …Read more

ON THE BOOKS: New York law allowing universal absentee voting challenged in court …Read more

left to right split: Rishi Sunak, Nigel Farage, and Keir Starmer

3-way split of leading United Kingdom party leaders: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the Conservative Party; Nigel Farage of Reform UK; and Sir Keir Starmer of the Labour Party.

On the World Stage

'SERIOUS TROUBLE': UK's Conservatives face end of an era as Labour eyes historic win …Read more

RIGHT TO EXIST: Germany takes on rising antisemitism in changes to citizenship law …Read more

REUNITED: Putin and Xi meet up ahead of NATO summit  …Read more

