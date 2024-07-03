Fox News Politics: Michelle's Turn?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-White House maintains Biden will not suspend re-election campaign

- House Democrats circulate letter calling on Biden to suspend campaign

- Obama advises Biden after debate fiasco

Poll: Yes, She Can

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the leading candidate to take on former President Trump in 2024, according to a new poll conducted after last week's presidential debate.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll asked respondents who they would like to see take on Trump on the general election ballot amid calls to replace the current nominee, and President Biden was bested by both the former first lady and his own vice president.

When respondents were asked who they would vote for in a race against Trump, the poll found that Obama was the only Democrat to secure enough votes to beat the former president on the general election ballot …Read more

White House

TURNING THE PAGE: Jean-Pierre addresses earlier book excerpt about working for ‘doomed’ candidate …Read more

GRIM DIAGNOSIS: Former WH doc says Biden 'not the same man' he remembers from VP days …Read more

'STAYING IN': White House insists Biden will 'absolutely not' suspend his campaign …Read more

'SHAKEN UP': Biden's struggle to name top official left allies alarmed: report …Read more

BIDEN'S FUTURE: Biden's future in question ahead of meeting with Democratic governors …Read more

Capitol Hill

HOUSE OF BLUES: Congressional Dems circulating multiple letters calling on Biden to drop out …Read more

ANGER AND FEAR: Dem lawmakers want party leaders to pressure Biden to step down: Report …Read more

'SQUAD' UP: House Dem leaders back 'Squad' member despite anti-Israel stance, DOJ probe …Read more

PACKING HEAT: Congresswoman charged at airport for gun in carry-on …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'PAINFUL' TO WATCH: Another Democrat says 'Biden is going to lose to Trump' …Read more

DEBATE IMPACT: Top political handicapper shifts two key states toward Trump …Read more

REVERSE CARD: Biden camp tries to turn tables, question Trump's mental acuity …Read more

DECISION TIME: Biden weighing whether to continue re-election campaign, key ally says: report …Read more

'HEAR FROM US': Biden campaign sends memo to panicked staff after debate …Read more

‘CANDID CONVERSATION’: Several Dem governors will meet with President Biden …Read more

FALLOUT: California progressive champion among contingent to meet with Biden Wednesday …Read more

PRESIDENT NEWSOM?: How would Calif. governor handle border crisis if in the White House? …Read more

AWKWARD LAUNCH: Incumbents often struggle with first debate, expert says: Here's why …Read more

NEW SPOTLIGHT: Harris takes center stage as questions about Biden mount …Read more

CURIOUS GEORGE: FLASHBACK: Stephanopoulos knocked Haley's claim Biden wouldn't finish term …Read more

44'S WARNING: Obama cautiously advises Biden after shaky debate performance, looming showdown with Trump …Read more

'ALMOST FELL ASLEEP': Biden blames European trips for debate fiasco …Read more

Trials and Tribulation

'HYPER-AGRESSIVE PROSECUTOR': Jack Smith notches another major legal loss …Read more

BIAS ALLEGATIONS: FBI whistleblower alleges bureau improperly suspended security clearance for agents with 'conservative views' …Read more

Across America

'LAWLESSNESS': Vast majority of illegal immigrants aren't being tracked: analysis …Read more

SHAKEN STIR: Trump Org slams NJ pausing liquor license renewal …Read more

DARING MISSION: Union soldiers who hijacked Confederate train during Civil War receiving Medal of Honor …Read more

ON THE BOOKS: New York law allowing universal absentee voting challenged in court …Read more

On the World Stage

'SERIOUS TROUBLE': UK's Conservatives face end of an era as Labour eyes historic win …Read more

RIGHT TO EXIST: Germany takes on rising antisemitism in changes to citizenship law …Read more

REUNITED: Putin and Xi meet up ahead of NATO summit …Read more

