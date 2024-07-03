Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

WH responds to report Biden told ally he's weighing dropping out of race

Biden reportedly told a key ally he knows he needs to prove he's up to the job

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
25 House Democrats allegedly preparing to call for Biden to end presidential campaign Video

25 House Democrats allegedly preparing to call for Biden to end presidential campaign

Fox News' Doug Luzader on details of a growing list of Democrats concerned that Biden is unfit to run for a second term.

President Biden is seriously considering whether he can continue on as the Democratic presidential nominee, according to a report.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Biden has told a "key ally" that he knows he may not be able to win re-election if he cannot convince the American people he is fit to serve after his disastrous debate performance. 

"The president, who the ally emphasized is still deeply in the fight for re-election, understands that his next few appearances heading into the holiday weekend — including an interview scheduled for Friday with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — must go well," the report said. 

President Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place" by the end of the weekend, the unnamed source told the Times. 

White House Spokesman Andrew Bates disputed the report shortly after it was published.

"That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment, we would have told them so," he told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

