Fox News Politics: McConnell's 'sprint to the finish line'

What's Happening?

-Biden makes unannounced visit to Walter Reed Medical Center

-Hunter Biden testifies behind closed doors to Congress as part of impeachment inquiry

-Trump wins Michigan's GOP primary

End of an Era

Longtime Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., announced Wednesday he will step away from leadership in November.

McConnell, who turned 82 last week, announced his decision in an emotional speech in the Senate shortly after noon.

"One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter," he said. McConnell's first Senate term started in 1985, under the late President Reagan, and McConnell remained a huge fan (despite Reagan at first calling him "Mitch O'Donnell -- Close enough"). But McConnell didn't reminisce much.

"There'll be plenty of time to express my gratitude and greater detail as I sprint towards the finish line, which is now in sight," he said.

McConnell's dramatic decision, which will set up a leadership election in the GOP conference after the November election, comes as Republicans have expressed increasing discontent with McConnell's handling of the bipartisan border bill and national security supplemental package that included aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

McConnell has also butted heads with former President Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner, who said at a Fox News town hall recently: "I don't know that I can work with [McConnell]."

Yet after McConnell's announcement, gratitude poured in from both McConnell's allies and his critics. "I’m grateful for his service.... I think Mitch's tenure has had many legacies. But no legacy is more consequential than the nomination and confirmation of hundreds of principled constitutionalists to the federal judiciary. And that is a lasting benefit to the American people for which I'm deeply grateful," Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters.

McConnell said he intends to finish his current Senate term, which ends in January 2027. Sources familiar with his thinking told Fox News Digital the senator's health was not a factor in his decision. McConnell had a concussion after a fall last year and two public episodes when he appeared to freeze while addressing reporters.

White House

NO TO JOE: Hamas officials shut down Biden's ice-cream diplomacy, rejects cease-fire deal

BIDEN'S PHYSICAL: Biden made an unannounced visit to Walter Reed for a physical exam

Capitol Hill

'HUNTED ME': Hunter Biden says he 'did not involve' his father in his business dealings, blasts impeachment inquiry

'EXTREMIST POLICIES': GOP senator fights back against Biden's 'gun-grabbing agenda' to defend gun dealers

'CONCERNING BEHAVIOR': Sen. Cotton wants to know how US airman who lit himself on fire was active duty

GEORGIA LAWMAKERS MOURN: House GOP lawmakers from Georgia blame Biden's 'disastrous' border policies for murder of Laken Riley

Tales from the Campaign Trail

VICTORIOUS: Trump wins Michigan GOP Primary

BATTLEGROUND VICTORY: Biden wins Michigan despite pushback from Arab-American voters

SUPER REMATCH: Michigan inches Biden and Trump closer to 2020 rematch as 'Super Tuesday' approaches

BREAKING NEWS: Dem candidate 'unsuspending' presidential campaign against Biden

CALLING FOR HELP: Biden campaign sees Michigan voters back 'uncommitted,' immediately takes action

Across America

PARTY TRANSFORMATION: Lara Trump officially announces campaign for RNC co-chair as Trump loyalists move in

CLOSE THE GATES: NYC mayor calls for sanctuary city amendment to allow deportation of violent criminals

ALL APOLOGIES: San Francisco apologizes to black citizens for 'decades of systemic and structural discrimination'

'PROGRESSIVE WORLDVIEW': Soros-backed group unleashes war on gas leaf blowers, trucks

CONTROVERSIAL CARE: Court rules state can enforce law banning gender-transition treatments for minors

$1.7 TRILLION ERROR:- Federal judge rules massive congressional spending bill is unconstitutional

