Lara Trump officially announced her candidacy for co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Wednesday.

Her announcement comes days after current RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that she will resign on March 8, following the Super Tuesday primaries. Trump is among several loyalists former President Trump has supported to take over key roles at the RNC.

Lara wrote to committee members on Wednesday, saying she is "proud to have the endorsement of my father-in-law and 45th president, Donald J. Trump, for this position and understand the fundamental importance of this role."

"In the coming days, I look forward to connecting with you, the members of the RNC, and hopefully earning your vote," she added.

The former president has also endorsed North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley to replace McDaniel as chair of the RNC, and senior adviser Chris LaCivita to become chief operating officer.

Lara Trump laid out her priorities to turbocharge the organization, which has been struggling to keep up with its Democrat counterpart's massive fundraising numbers .

"We have to legally ballot harvest everywhere we possibly can," she said at a campaign rally last week.

She has also argued that "every single penny" the RNC receives should go toward ensuring her father-in-law is elected in November, as well as expanding the Republican majority in the House of Representatives and flipping the Senate from Democratic control.

McDaniel formally announced her resignation plans on Monday, saying it was traditional for a presidential candidate to make changes.

"It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve the Republican National Committee for seven years as Chairwoman to elect Republicans and grow our Party," McDaniel said in a statement. "I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing. The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.