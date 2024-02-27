House GOP lawmakers from Georgia blame Biden's 'disastrous' border policies for murder of Laken Riley

FIRST ON FOX: Republican lawmakers from Georgia are blaming President Biden’s "disastrous" border and immigration policies for the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the hands of an illegal migrant.

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University, was found dead on the University of Georgia campus Thursday after her roommate reported to authorities that she had not returned home from her morning run.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., led the Georgia Republican Congressional delegation in writing a letter to President Biden on Wednesday. Fox News Digital first obtained the letter, which blasts the president for his border policies, and his reversal of those from the Trump administration, saying his actions have had "devastating consequences," and demands immediate action.

The University of Georgia Police Department arrested Jose Antonio Ibarra and charged him with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another, UGA Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark said during a news briefing Friday evening.

The suspect is not a U.S. citizen. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday confirmed that the Venezuelan national entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and had previously been arrested in New York City.

"Every parent, and every American is extremely shocked and heartbroken to learn of the murder of Laken Hope Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Woodstock, brutally murdered by illegal immigrant and Venezuelan national Jose Antonio Ibarra while jogging on the University of Georgia campus on February 22, 2024," Loudermilk and his colleagues wrote. "Our prayers are with Laken’s family and friends as they begin to navigate this tremendously difficult time."

They added, "Your inaction to resolve the unprecedented humanitarian and national security crises at the U.S. Southern border has directly led to her tragic death."

"Your disastrous border policies have turned every community into a border community and destroyed countless American families like Laken’s," they wrote.

The GOP lawmakers challenged Biden, saying he "should not wait until your State of the Union address on March 7, 2024, to announce changes to immigration policy."

"The proliferation of deadly fentanyl, the increased threat of human trafficking by drug cartels, and the impacts illegal immigration has had on our nation’s cities – all must be immediately addressed," they wrote, adding that Biden should "immediately revoke your harmful executive orders" and "issue new executive orders that regain full operational control of the U.S. southern border."

Biden "should empower ICE to remove the aliens who have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, including those who fail to appear for their court date. You should issue a Statement of Administration Policy in support of H.R. 2, urge the Senate take up its consideration, and quickly sign and enact it," the lawmakers wrote.

"When you fail to secure operational control of our nation’s border, you should be fully transparent and accountable with both our nation’s governors and the American people," they wrote, urging Biden to reply to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s letter from this week demanding information on Ibarra.

"Mr. President, we must ensure justice for Laken, and that starts by securing the border," they continued. "We will not waver in our effort to resist your administration’s failing policies that weaken our nation’s immigration law and national security."

The letter was signed by Loudermilk, along with Reps. A. Drew Ferguson IV, Buddy Carter, Rich McCormick, Austin Scott, Andrew Clyde, Mike Collins, Rick Allen and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Loudermilk told Fox News Digital that Riley’s murder "has devastated our community, sending shockwaves across the state and the nation."

"President Biden’s refusal to enforce our immigration laws has resulted in unprecedented humanitarian and national security crises at our southern border," Loudermilk told Fox News Digital. "His unwillingness to act directly led to Laken’s tragic death."

"Laken Riley’s murder could have been prevented if our border was secure and illegal aliens weren’t flooding into our country," Greene said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Joe Biden, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and the rest of the Biden adminisitration have blood on their hands."

She added, "It’s past time to act."

The letter comes after the White House weighed in on the tragedy days after it transpired.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Laken Hope Riley," a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "People should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty. Given this is an active case, we would have to refer you to state law enforcement and ICE."

The demands also come just a day before President Biden is set to make a trip to the U.S. southern border. He is expected to travel to Brownsville, Texas, and is set to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents and law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Biden’s trip comes the same day as former President Trump’s. The 2024 GOP frontrunner is set to deliver a speech in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Trump also has blamed Biden’s border policies for the "invasion" that led to Riley’s death.

