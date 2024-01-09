Fox News Politics: 'It's not optimal'

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

What's Happening?

Secretary of Defense on the defense

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin went into the ICU on Jan. 1, but the White House, Congress and the rest of the world did find out until days later — while the cabinet member was still in intensive care.

Now, Austin has announced that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer — another detail that the White House didn't know about. What he initially referred to as an elective procedure was actually a prostatectomy he had last month, which led to complications.

The White House on Tuesday said the way the whole situation, and the president being in the dark about his own secretary of defense's medical condition, was "not optimal." Still, the White House is standing by Austin.

The Pentagon said Monday that Austin's chief of staff was sick with the flu, which led to the breakdown in communication. There are mounting calls for Austin's ouster.

The White House

Capitol Hill

Tails from the Campaign Trail

Across America

