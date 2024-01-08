Clinton library deletes post asking people to guess who ex-POTUS sent his first email to: 'Jeffrey Epstein?'

The Clinton Presidential Center was the subject of intense mockery on social media with an ill-timed post meant to commemorate World Typing Day.

On Monday, the presidential library established by former President Bill Clinton took to X with an old photo of him typing on a laptop computer.

"On November 7, 1998, Pres. @BillClinton typed out and sent his first-ever email! Can you guess who it was to?" the now-deleted post read with the hashtag "#WorldTypingDay."

EPSTEIN ALLEGEDLY INVOKED 5TH AMENDMENT 500 TIMES DURING DEPOSITION, SKIRTED QUESTIONS ABOUT CLINTON

It didn't take long for X users to flood the post with their responses, the vast majority of them answering "Jeffrey Epstein," the deceased convicted pedophile who Clinton previously associated with.

After initially limiting the replies to the post, the Clinton Presidential Center pulled the post entirely.

The Clinton Foundation did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ALLEGEDLY SAID BILL CLINTON ‘LIKES’ YOUNG GIRLS, DOCUMENTS REVEALED

The post came just days after newly-unsealed documents from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against his longtime lover Ghislaine Maxwell mentioned the former president.

In one document, the deposition of Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg revealed that Sjoberg alleged Epstein had said Clinton "likes" younger girls.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DOCS: 3RD BATCH INCLUDES ALLEGATIONS SEX TRAFFICKER TROLLED NIGHTCLUBS FOR UNDERAGE GIRLS

During questioning by Sigrid McCawley, the lawyer for Virginia Giuffre, Sjoberg was asked if she knew if Clinton was a friend of Epstein.

"I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton," she said. "I did not know they were friends until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together."

"Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?" McCawley asked.

"He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls," Sjoberg said.

The former president has not been accused of anything improper related to Epstein.

In another document, a motion by Giuffre to depose further witnesses, Giuffre justifies calling Clinton because of what is described as his "close personal relationship" with Epstein.

Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena said Clinton and Epstein did not have a close personal relationship. He pointed to his 2019 statement regarding Epstein, saying that Clinton last had contact with Epstein 20 years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, a New York federal judge ordered that dozens of documents with the names of people linked to Epstein be unsealed.

Clinton was one of dozens of John Does whose names were unsealed under the court order.

Epstein, already a convicted sex offender in Florida, died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting federal trial for sex trafficking in 2019. It was ruled a suicide, though many have questioned the circumstances of his death.

Fox News' Houston Keane contributed to this report.